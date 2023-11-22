Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals: Everything we know so far

The fashion world is buzzing with excitement as Stüssy and Birkenstock gear up for their latest collaboration with the introduction of the Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals.

This is a new and exciting addition to their popular lineup. As the brands prepare for this much-anticipated release, fashion enthusiasts and die-hard fans alike have a lot to look forward to.

Building on their legacy of unique and stylish collaborations, Stüssy and Birkenstock are all set to unveil the Solana sandals. This collaboration is a testament to both brands' commitment to quality and style.

The new design promises to blend the classic comfort Birkenstock is known for with Stüssy's signature flair.

Mark your calendars for November 24, the official release date for these coveted sandals. They will be available worldwide at select chapter stores and Stüssy's official website.

For those who might miss out, a second chance awaits on November 27 via 1774. The price, though not specifically mentioned, is expected to reflect the premium quality and exclusivity of the collaboration.

Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals will be released on November 24

The Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals are a true representation of both brands' commitment to quality and style. The design is an evolution of Birkenstock’s one-strap Kyoto style, now featuring a cozy shearling lining perfect for winter.

The classic cork footbed, a Birkenstock staple, ensures comfort, while the oversized suede upper showcases Stüssy’s iconic signature.

Color options for the Solana sandals include “Bone,” “Caramel,” and “Washed Green,” offering versatility for different fashion tastes.

Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals (Image via Stüssy)

The sandals are designed for both indoor and outdoor use, making them a practical addition to any wardrobe.

A Brief History of Stüssy and Birkenstock

Stüssy, a brand popularly known for its streetwear culture, has a rich history dating back to the 1980s. The collaboration between Stüssy and Birkenstock is not a new venture.

They have previously collaborated on the Boston clogs in 2020 and 2021, showcasing unique designs like “Anthracite” and “Bone” with corduroy uppers and suede-crafted versions in “Bone,” “Caramel,” and “Dusty Pink.”

About the Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals, the official website of Birkenstock says:

"Stüssy & BIRKENSTOCK come together for another iteration of this beloved collaboration to bring Stüssy’s Southern California style to the new Solana silhouette. The Solana is a seasonless style available in 3 distinctive colourways. Discover the BIRKENSTOCK & Stüssy Solana on November 27th, 2023."

These past collaborations set the stage for the excitement surrounding the upcoming Solana sandals.

The Stüssy x Birkenstock Solana sandals mark a significant moment in the ongoing collaboration between two iconic brands. Merging Stüssy's streetwear prowess with Birkenstock's legendary comfort and quality, these sandals are set to become a staple in many wardrobes.

Available in three elegant colorways and suitable for various settings, they cater to a wide range of styles and preferences.

As the release date approaches, the fashion world eagerly awaits the opportunity to welcome this latest offering. Whether for casual beach outings or everyday wear, the Solana sandals promise to add a touch of comfort to any outfit.