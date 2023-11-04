5 best Salomon sneakers of all time 

Salomon sneakers have gained popularity recently and have become an obsession among sneaker enthusiasts worldwide. This French brand, primarily known for its hiking and running sneakers, offers a wide and diverse range of footwear options to cater to various needs and preferences.

The fad around the Salomon sneakers reached the pinnacle, thanks to its comfortable yet fashionable silhouette. This has been further amplified by celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, etc. who have publicly showcased their appreciation for the sneaker brand by pairing with one-pieces, shorts, and jeans.

Although established in 1947, the brand had significant success in the late '90s when it introduced the trail running shoes. The brand's partnerships with well-known brands such as Hidden NY, Kith, Dover Street Market, etc., helped it become popular among celebrities, fashionistas, and fans of sportswear.

Here are the five best Salomon sneakers of all time.

XT-6 and four other shoes come under the best Salomon sneakers of all time

1) XT-6 sneaker

The sixth iteration of the XT model from Salomon is regarded as the masterpiece of the brand. Introduced in 2013, the shoe quickly became a favorite among athletes due to its outstanding features.

The sneaker is dressed in a synthetic and textile upper, with a rubber sole for durability. Integration of the TPU film makes the shoe more resistant while the mesh upper enhances the durability, making it perfect for long-distance runs. One of its stand-out features is the 10 mm drop, which promotes a perfect heel position and prevents injuries during running.

With all these qualities, it's offered price of $200, making it a compelling choice for both athletes and fashion enthusiasts.

2) Speedcross 6

The Speedcross is a perfect trail shoe, offered in various colorways to cater to both men and women. Its unique technology and design have made it a compelling choice for adventure and sports enthusiasts.

The Speedcross 6 is a chunky pair of sneakers with robust spikes on the rubber outsole, ensuring excellent grip during hiking and other outdoor activities. Its quick lace design with the crisscross pattern provides the flexibility yet the stylistic appeal.

Additionally, its high drop promotes the perfect positioning of the heel, contributing to a comfortable and injury-preventing design. The shoe is priced for $145 at the Salomon website.

3) Sense Ride 5

The Sense Ride 5 is another indelible choice from the brand for trail shoes. This shoe, which is the most advanced version of the Sense Ride model, has a simple upper that makes it an appealing option for a daily trainer.

The thick midsole of the Salomon sneaker is integrated with energy foam, ensuring a cushy experience during running. Additionally, it features a thin EVA midsole that provides a responsive feel, enhancing the overall performance.

The notable feature of the sneaker is its easy-to-wear lacing system, which is secured with the triangle toggle, making it more convenient for runners. The shoe is available for both men and women for $140.

4) Aero Glide

The Aero glide sneaker from the brand is renowned for its lightweight design and cushioned sole, making it a top choice for those who are seeking a comfortable and responsive running shoe.

The sneaker features a modern 3D mesh upper, enhancing the breathability and lightweight feeling. To elevate the performance, the lucrative sole system is crafted with a combination of EVA, Energy foam, and Olefin foam, making it a perfect running shoe.

For $160, this sneaker seems a great deal from the brand.

5) ACS Pro

ACS Pro sneaker, a trendy yet performance shoe line from the brand, is mostly complimented for comfort. The upper features in mesh, making it a breathable sneaker for trail running while its trendy design uplifts its whole appeal.

The sneaker has the integration of energy surge technology, enhancing the responsive experience. Additionally, the Contagrip MA technology at the outsole brings more traction, making it a perfect running shoe.

Priced at $230, it is a must-have pair for those people who are seeking a comfortable yet fashionable running shoe.

Salomon, the French brand, contributes innovative technology and numerous colorways to the world of running shoes. The brand not only crafts some functional sneakers but also infuses versatility into its shoe lines. The aforementioned sneakers are some of the best shoes from the brand.