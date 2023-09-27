Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers: Everything we know so far

Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers are here to make a statement. Following the incredible popularity of Salomon's XT-6, it's clear that sneaker enthusiasts are craving more from the innovative brand. Salomon has become a big name in footwear, often collaborating with other major labels.

Here comes Atmos, a leading brand from Japan known for its unique streetwear and sneaker designs. Earlier this year, Salomon and Atmos shook hands for a project, and guess what? They are back again. This time they are set to launch a new pair of kicks that will surely catch your eye.

The Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers will be debuting for the Fall/Winter '23 collection. Although the exact release date is yet to be confirmed, these sneakers promise to deliver not just style but also top-notch quality. Furthermore, these pairs will be available at both Atmos and Salomon.

Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers are debuting Fall/Winter '23

The Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers are the fruits of another powerful partnership. Teased in SHOES MASTER Vol. 40, these shoes have something special. They use earth tones, giving them a subdued yet classy look. The brown cage, ripstop under, and black laces make for a great combo.

Color and Branding

This new pair keeps things subtle. Browns are dominant, but the dark black on laces and sock liners adds contrast. The Atmos branding blends in perfectly, and the Salomon logos on the shoe complete the look.

Details to watch for

The Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers have something more than just looks. They are expected to come with features like durable ripstop under, making them as functional as they are stylish.

Some of the recent releases of Salomon

Expand Tweet

Salomon has recently launched some standout sneakers each with unique features and pricing. The Speedcross 6 is a top-seller priced at $140, known for its arch support and suitability for wide feet. The XT-6, priced at $200, became a game-changer in 2013 with its technology-backed design.

A look back at Salomon's journey

Salomon started as an outdoor and hiking shoe brand. But with the success of models like the XT-6, the brand showed it could also fit right into casual street style. Partnering with brands like Atmos helps them keep this fresh vibe going.

Atmos: A quick dive into history

Atmos, hailing from Japan, is no new player. Known for collaborations with Nike and Adidas, Atmos has a knack for adding a unique spin to well-known models. They bring creativity and flair to the sneaker world.

The iconic XT-4 OG costs $220 and excels in durability and performance on various terrains. Finally, the Sense Ride 5, priced at £130, won both Outdoor and Fitness Awards for its versatility and grip. Each model is tailored for specific outdoor activities, offering a range of options for enthusiasts.

Expand Tweet

The Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers are shaping up to be the next big thing in the sneaker world. With Salomon's history of durable design and Atmos's flair for street style, this collaboration is a match made in heaven.

Those looking to make a statement this Fall/Winter '23 season, are so going to keep their eyes open for these kicks. Mark your calendars because nobody would want to miss these Atmos x Salomon ACS + sneakers.