JJJJound x Salomon XT-Wings 2 sneakers: Everything we know so far

In 2023, JJJJound announced its first collaboration with French sports equipment company Salomon on a collaborative XT-Wings 2. JJJJound is a Montreal-based collaborative design studio founded by Justin Saunders in 2006. The studio has worked with brands like New Balance and Reebok.

This is not Salomon's first collaboration with a fashion brand, as they have previously worked with MM6 Maison Margiela and Wood Wood. The upcoming release of the XT-Wings 2 marks JJJJound and Salomon's first collaboration. Both brands have not disclosed any information regarding the release date and price of the pair. JJJJound teased the upcoming drop via its Instagram account on May 17, 2023.

JJJJound x Salomon XT-Wings 2 sneakers will drop during the 2023 Spring/Summer season

The collaboration design has only been revealed in one photograph. Still, it has a few distinguishing features, including a unique JJJJound branding on the heel and a clean color palette that mixes sail and bone tones with vivid sport blue highlights.

Instead of choosing the XT-6, the low-hanging fruit, JJJJound chose the more economical XT-Wings 2 as the main model of the collab. The inscription "XT-WINGS 2" is replaced with the strong "JJJJound" lettering at the top of the sneakers, typical of the Montreal-based design firm.

This logo is added on top of the blue decals of the pair's overlays, which complement the details across most of the outsole and midsole. It looks very similar to the "Salomon" font on the other face. The construction's remaining elements alternate between cream and white in neutral tones.

Salomon recognized the growing popularity of trail running as a recreational and competitive activity. The XT-Wings series was introduced as part of Salomon's trail running shoe lineup. The XT-Wings 2 sneakers, in particular, were released as an updated version of the original XT-Wings model. They were designed to provide runners with exceptional stability, traction, and protection in challenging terrain.

One of the standout features of the Salomon XT-Wings sneakers is the use of Salomon's proprietary technology, including the 3D Advanced Chassis. This chassis system integrates the midsole, outsole, and footbed to provide stability and motion control, allowing runners to confidently navigate uneven surfaces.

The shoe also incorporates Contagrip rubber outsoles, known for their excellent grip on various surfaces, ensuring traction even on wet or slippery terrain.

The XT-Wings 2 sneakers gained popularity among trail runners due to their durable construction, comfortable fit, and reliable performance. They were recognized for their ability to withstand rugged conditions while providing necessary support and protection.

The sneakers featured a breathable mesh upper for ventilation, protective toe caps, and cushioning in the midsole for enhanced comfort. Over time, the Salomon XT-Wings line has continued to evolve, with subsequent iterations incorporating new technologies and design enhancements. The sneakers have remained a go-to choice for trail runners seeking reliable, high-performance footwear.

The first collaboration between JJJJound and Salomon embodies the clean aesthetic shared by both brands.

Considering the legacy of the Salomon XT-Wings 2 sneakers and their contribution to advancing trail running footwear, JJJJound decided to reinvent the sneaker. By combining Salomon's expertise in outdoor equipment and their dedication to innovation, these sneakers have played a significant role in shaping the trail running landscape, offering athletes the tools they need to conquer diverse terrains and push their limits.

JJJJound has collaborated with brands like New Balance, Reebok, Asics, and many others. All of the collaborations were a hit. It can be expected that these new sneakers will also be a hit among sneakerheads.

