Nike Air Max 97 “Black Olive” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear label, was built on the foundation of running shoes, as it started its journey with the running silhouette, Moon shoe. Over time, the label expanded enormously and has released silhouettes in various sports, including basketball, soccer, tennis and golf. However, it continues to keep focus on running shoes as it revives the Air Max sneaker lineage.

The lineage was released by the swoosh label as a part of their running shoes lineup with a revolutionary visible Air technology. The sneaker appealed to athletes and sneakerheads. The sneaker lineage also gained status as a streetwear shoe over time, apart from its running performance feature. The latest streetwear colorway to be adapted of the sneaker is the Air Max 97 "Black Olive."

A release date for the Air Max 97 "Black Olive" sneakers hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the e-commerce site of Nike, SNKRS app and select retailers in the coming months as a Fall 2023 offering.

More about upcoming Nike Air Max 97 “Black Olive” sneakers

Upcoming Nike Air Max 97 “Black Olive” sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike launched the classic Air Max 97 silhoette in 1997, designed by the sneaker designer Christian Tresser. The shoe was designed inspired by the Japanese bullet train and showcased an overall aesthetic of speed. The shoe has gradually become one of the fan-favorites due to its clean design line.

The design was conceptualized after Tresser observed a water droplet falling into a pond and creating ripples. The model captured the attention of the sneaker community, as it comes constructed in unique shape with comfortable fit and excellent performance. The Nike site describes the sneaker model as follows:

"Visible Air cushioning has evolved radically in the past three decades since the Air Max 1. The Air Max 180 introduced 180 degrees of visible Air, followed by the Air Max 93 that brought the new technique of blow-moulding into the process. Thanks to the new technique, full-length, visible Air cushioning would finally become a reality four years later in the Air Max 97."

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Black and Olive appear on an upcoming Nike Air Max 97 🫒 Black and Olive appear on an upcoming Nike Air Max 97 🫒 https://t.co/SBeEOFQyki

It adds:

"Nature's most beloved resource would provide designer Christian Tresser with the inspiration behind the upper. 'The nature of it was water dropping into a pond. The water would drop and radiate out to the Air unit.'"

The shoe made history, as it made the first Air Max silhouette to have full-length visible air cushioning. The Air Max 97 "Black Olive" features an upper constructed out of a mix of leather and mesh materials in "Olive/ Black/ White" color scheme.

The base of the shoe is clad in olive green hue, which contrasts with the white racing details. The white hue is added on the heel pull tabs, profile swooshes, insoles, underfoot branding and the tongues.

3M reflective light is featured on the tongue tags, insoles and black mudguards. The look is finished off with white midsoles and black rubber outsoles. The shoe is expected to launch via Nike, SNKRS and select retailers in coming months for $175.

Poll : 0 votes