The trailblazer in the Gorp core fashion, Salomon and Ranra bring their second collaboration with a new twist. When the world keeps an adequate distance between shoes and meals, the Ranra designers amalgamate them and used them as the themed for their new launch.

Taking inspiration from Scandinavian meals, the designers from Ranra and Salomon will launch the second installment of their creative collaboration. Two colorways come in baked into Scandinavian meals and spread all over the table.

Ranra is run by two eminent designers Luke Stevens, who is from London, and his fellow designer, Arnar Mar Jonsson, who is a Reykjavik native. Both designers believe in sustainability which is also portrayed in their designs.

The new colorways from the Cros Pro 'Better' series will hit the Salomon stores on August 24, and the cost for each pair will be $230.

Ranra blends food essence into Salomon's sneakers to make it yummy

Ranra, mostly known for its sustainable fashion, became the prize holder of the Zalando sustainability award at Copenhagen fashion week 2022. Their unusual color blending and adaptable fashion stood out among all brands, and when it comes to the collaboration, they are quite selective and chose Salomon.

In the Scandinavian Mind, the co-partner of Ranra opened up about Salomon and said:

"They came to us and asked: ’What would you guys do to our shoe?’ And we replied, saying that we’d make it as natural as possible, eliminate glue, and see what else we can do, yet keep it functional. The midsole is all recycled, and the upper part is made using recycled and organic fabrics, which we dyed using heather plants from around my house in Iceland. 30% of the rubber is ’real’ rubber, and I think that this is the first time that they have worked with that amount of real rubber."

On the other hand, Salomon, a French brand, established itself as an outdoor sports shoe manufacturer. They started the journey to cater to its audience with utmost comfortable clothing and footwear, and gradually they became a luxury fashion brand and collaborated with several designers to bring versatility to their shelves.

Celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kanye, and Rihanna involved their names with the brand when Zalando sustainability award winner Ranra collaborated to bring out something unique in their collection.

Ranra is mostly known for its sustainable fashion and natural material infusion. This new launch will come in two colorways spread all over the table and baked into the Scandinavian meals.

The designers discard the concept of intoxicated dyes and painted them in natural tints where the materials are used from the biodegradable class. The upper is made of Ripstop material or recyclable polyester and cotton canvas fabric.

The mudguard got a layer of coconut suede and secured it with the exposed stitching. Their signature color infusion style is portrayed in unusual color blending. When a pair got turmeric, blazing orange, and scarlet ibis tincture, another one is painted with Cathy spice, kelp, and bright lime shades.

The midsole is incorporated with EVA technology, and the sock liners got the co-branding imprint on cork materials. For this 'Better' series, the designers took inspiration from rugged terrain and the urban landscape, which simply aligns with their vision toward fashion sustainability.

Both the pair will be launched on August 24 on the Salomon websites and some selected retail stores with the price tag of $230.