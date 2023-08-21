Lacoste x Bandier Tennis Apparel: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

Lacoste and Bandier collaborated to bring out a collection of tennis performance wear for the first time. The seed of this collaboration was rooted in 2021. The collection adopts the current fashion trends of activewear in pastel shades for women.

Bandier is a New York-based activewear brand that infuses fashion into sportswear for athletes and fitness freaks to slay while working out. Apart from activewear, the brand has its own studio for yoga and intense workout sessions.

Meanwhile, Lacoste is the brainchild of Rene Lacoste, the famous French tennis player. Rene founded the brand in 1933 and aligned the brand logo with his nickname "Crocodile." His penchant for fashion is reflected in his brand which preserves the Paris heritage, futuristic elegance, and innovations.

The capsule collection includes skirts, shirts, graphic tee shirts, bralettes, leggings, and many more. The price range starts from $70 and it is available on the websites of Lacoste and Bandier.

The collaboration between Lacoste and Bandier got the first gleams on a tennis court

Jennifer Bandier, the founder of the New York-based brand, visited Paris for a Roland Garros tennis match in 2021 and met the creative team of Lacoste. After having a friendly conversation, both brand representatives shared their perceptions of the legacy of Simone Thion de la Chaume, wife of Rene.

The creative team of Lacoste wanted to blend the rich heritage of Paris and elegance with the modern design of New York. Jennifer and her team were the perfect choices for the execution. Additionally, the amalgamation of Paris and the US culture in the sports world got its first replica through this capsule launch.

"Drawing inspiration from not only Lacoste’s rich heritage of French elegance but also BANDIER’s visionary designs for the modern American woman, the collection honors and elevates the best of both brands and offers the beauty of Paris through the eyes of a New Yorker," Lacoste wrote about the launch.

As mentioned earlier, the crocodile logo of Lacoste came from Rene's nickname. He was a bright student at a polytechnic school but left his education to continue his passion for sports. With seven grand slams, Rene dominated the tennis world as the best player in 1926.

Lacoste X Bandier tennis performance pleated skirt ( Image via Lacoste)

He once shared his penchant for a crocodile leather suitcase with his coach who promised to buy it for him if Rene won the match. Unfortunately, the tennis legend lost the match but the media ended up giving him the nickname - The Crocodile.

Later the designer Robert George painted a crocodile on his tennis white polo shirt which drove Rene's hidden desire of establishing his own fashion brand.

More details on Lacoste x Bandier Tennis Capsule

The tennis capsule takes four shades from the color palate - black, white, green, tan, and lilac to crafted items including skirts, tee shirts, bralettes, leggings, caps, etc. Among all the pieces, the long sleeve shirt stands out for its unique design. The poplin silhouette has dark green streaks in different patterns and is available for $150.

Bandier x Lacoste striped shirt from the apparel collection ( Image via Lacoste)

The green sleeveless performance tennis dress has the color block pattern on its shoulder in a white and lilac shade and costs $145. Meanwhile, the skirt is available in three shades for $115.

Lacoste x Bandier all-motion body suit and dress ( Image via Lacoste)

The collection has several bottom designs in lilac, black and green shades. The black leggings are shaped like the flared pant while the lilac ones have a lateral stripe. In a soft pastel hue of green, the high-waist leggings bring the aesthetics to the collection.

All the pieces of the collection are available online and in stores at Century City, Broadway SoHo, Aventura, South Coast Plaza & Lincoln Road and the price starts at $70.