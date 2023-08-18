MSCHF AC2 sandals: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based art collective, has come to represent unconventional, viral hits in the footwear world. With a new spin on one of their earlier creations, MSCHF is back in the spotlight after igniting a conversation with their daring Crocs partnership on Big Yellow Boot. This time, they are redesigning their AC1, which was inspired by medical casts, into the MSCHF AC2.

The newly developed AC2 footwear pieces are all set to enter the footwear scene on August 22nd, 2023. These pairs will be launched in men’s sizing options with a selling price tag of $115 each. They will be sold by the company’s Sneakers App.

MSCHF AC2 sandals are covered in gray, black, and white color combination like its predecessor, AC1

Take a closer look at the upcoming AC2 footwear pieces (Image via MSCHF)

The creator and the chief executive officer of MSCHF is Gabriel Whaley, a former worker at Buzzfeed. The 2018-founded arts and media company MSCHF is notorious for developing controversial and viral goods and initiatives that usually spark debate in the community and entice substantial media coverage.

The label experiments with facets of art, business, and technologies in order to create innovative and provoking experiences that question conventional wisdom and what we tend to take for granted in today's consumeristic culture.

The label wants to challenge the existing status quo and inspire us to think critically over the global community we dwell in. The name of the company is appropriately derived from the word "mischief."

The brand is currently consolidating its position in the shoes and footwear industries thanks to its distinctive designs and innovative ideas. The recently unveiled AC2 model is the most recent addition to the company's expanding collection of innovative and unusual designs.

The description of the upcoming AC2 footwear piece on the brand’s website reads:

"Fashion adopts external materials and works them through successive permutations, gradually digesting the source material until the specific reference and relationship to the source is indiscernible beyond a general cast or inflection. So: This time let's deal with every part of the foot except the ankle."

It further continues:

“AC2s are kickaround-comfort slip-on shoes, now one(padded, effortless) step farther from their medical origin."

The MSCHF AC2 follows the current trend toward less formal, easy-to-wear footwear while maintaining the appearance of a medical boot that is reflective of the original AC1. The footwear has a consistent color scheme of gray, black, and blue that is reminiscent of its forerunner.

This design places function first, with perforations placed strategically to improve aeration along with a useful velcro band to secure the sneaker's forefoot.

The brand's logo is beautifully featured on the outer sole unit, footbed, and below the forefoot. To complete the style, there are also specific blue touches on the outer sole unit.

Mark your calendars for the soon-to-be-released AC2 sandals that will be available for purchase in the next few days. Those absolutely curious to cop these atypical footwear pieces can simply subscribe to the brand’s official website or download the company’s Sneakers App for quick alerts as soon as they arrive.