MSCHF Super Normal 2 “Raspberry Lemonade” shoes: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored 

MSCHF crafted an AF1-like design, known as the Super Normal, before their highly popular Big Red Boot and subsequent works, the Big Yellow Boot and the Big Black Boot. Since the model was too similar to the Nike structure, the Super Normal 2 made a few minor adjustments to set itself apart. Now, a fresh colorway of the MSCHF Super Normal 2, 'Raspberry Lemonade', which was originally created for friends and family, will be made public.

The popular Super Normal 2 'Raspberry Lemonade' sneakers arrived on July 18th, 2023. These quirky low-tops are offered with a retail price label of $145 for each pair. The pairs are being sold exclusively via the brand’s official Sneakers App.

MSCHF Super Normal 2 “Raspberry Lemonade” shoes are covered in yellow underlays

Here's a detailed look at the Super Normal 2 Raspberry Lemonade sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gabriel Whaley, former employee at Buzzfeed, is the founder and CEO of MSCHF. An arts and media firm established in 2018, MSCHF is renowned for producing viral and contentious endeavors and goods that frequently ignite public discussion and receive extensive media coverage.

MSCHF strives to produce distinctive as well as thought-provoking experiences that challenge conventional knowledge and what we often take for granted in our consumeristic society by experimenting with elements of art, business, and technology.

Through its activities, the label intends to disrupt the status quo and encourage us to ask probing questions about the world we live in. The brand aptly derives its name from the word “mischief.”

With its unique designs and creative concepts, the label is now making its stronghold in the world of sneakers. The Super Normal 2 silhouette is one of its most widely admired shoes, which has been launched in various colorways so far. The sneaker community has already witnessed “Orange Milk” and “Mint” colorways of the silhouette that were offered in the past weeks of this year.

The next invention by Brooklyn's creative powerhouse MSCHF, the Friends and Family special edition of the Super Normal 2 fondly referred to as "Raspberry Lemonade," is about to shake up the sneaker market once more.

The "Raspberry Lemonade" Super Normal 2 pays a colorful homage to the cool summer beverage by embodying an exciting combination of hues. The sneaker has a totally leather-constructed yellow top that captures the delectable zing of raspberry while also channeling the tangy sweetness of lemon.

The tongue tags, lace fasteners and embroidered heel logo are all a vibrant raspberry color, providing a high degree of visual appeal. The MSCHF marking on the rubber outer sole unit as well as lateral midsole also repeats the same color, emphasizing the motif of the shoe.

The "Friends and Family" mark is displayed on the tongue tags as a testament to its exclusivity. The yellow lace dubraes complete the outfit by adding the distinctive MSCHF insignia and linking everything together.

Don't miss out on the newly introduced Super Normal 2 "Raspberry Lemonade" shoes that are currently available for purchase. For more future updates on the new launches from the brand, you can get their official app for quick notifications.