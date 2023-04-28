The art collective MSCHF is back with yet another sneaker makeover of its most recently debuted Super Normal 2 sneaker model. After previously teasing the "Mint" makeover of the sneaker model in April, 2023, the mischievous art collection has teased an "Orange" makeover, which will be released soon.

The art collection has received major success in the sneaker industry with the launch of multiple iconic shoes, including the Wavy Baby, Satan, Big Reed Boot and Gobstomper. Now, after the worldwide success received by the label for the launch of its Big Red Boot in February 2023, the label is planning to continue its hot streak with the release of something more traditional.

The latest installment in the Super Normal sneaker series, dubbed the Super Normal 2 "Orange", was teased by the MSCHF sneakers page on Instagram on April 26.

A release date for the sneaker model hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released in the coming month via the e-commerce site of MSCHF.

More about upcoming MSCHF Super Normal 2 "Orange Milk" sneakers

Upcoming Super Normal 2 "Orange Milk" sneakers come clad in a two-toned Smooth Dairy and Citrus Tang color scheme (Image via @mschfsneakers/Instagram)

The art collection MSCHF stands by its name and often does mischievous activities that are not traditional. The label has been in a few lawsuits, starting with the Vans' lawsuit against Wavy Baby and now, the Super Normal sneaker, which was sued by Nike, who claimed that it was an "alleged" knockoff of Air Force 1.

The Super Normal 2 sneakers are intended to look a bit like Air Force 1 while maintaining a psychedelic and fluid visual, which is unique. The site introduces the Super Normal 2 sneaker model as follows:

"There is only the intensification of the present; Super Normal is the new uniform. Fully liquified upper, from eyerow to lace buckle. Super Normal 2 introduces a new warped sidewall tread."

The latest installment comes clad in a "Smooth Dairy/ Citrus Tang" color scheme. The upper of the shoe is constructed out of full-grain tumbled leather material and mesh material, which is added on the lining and tongues. The entire base is covered in white hue, which is placed on the heels, tongues, laces and midsoles.

A contrasting orange hue is added on the tongue tags, forefoot overlays, lacing system, inner lining, lace tips, insoles, "MSCHF" branding on midsoles and the rubber outsoles. The shoe features distorted cut tongues and a redesigned liquified sole unit.

The sneakers will be accompanied by an extra set of laces, which can be placed on the alternate tubular lace buckle. The shoe features special branded lace dubraes, which finishes off the design.

The Super Normal 2 "Orange" sneakers are the latest installment, and the entire shoe features many wonderful features. The shoe is slated to be released exclusively via the e-commerce site and app of MSCHF sneakers in the coming months. Anyone interested in their peculiar design and construction can avail the sneakers at a retail price of $170.

