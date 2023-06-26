Kid Cudi x MSCHF Super Normal 2 shoes: Everything we know so far

MSCHF, a Brooklyn-based art collective, has been making waves in the sneaker world with unorthodox designs and frequently shoe launches. Following the sensational success of Big Red Boots plus the announcement of an impending Big Yellow Boot collaboration with the footwear company Crocs, they will continue to work with Kid Cudi.

Cudi was formerly committed to Adidas. However, his recent debut of the Air Jordan 1 Utility "Prowler" suggests that his relationship with The Three Stripes may be coming to an end.

The recently-surfaced Kid Cudi x Super Normal 2 shoes will potentially arrive sometime in the coming weeks of 2023, as mentioned by Sneaker Bar Detroit. Although there is no official word on the drop from both partners, interested readers will find these sneakers on the collective's main Sneakers App.

Disclaimer: This article contains triggers for trypophobia (fear of holes).

Kid Cudi x MSCHF Super Normal 2 shoes are covered in multi-colored overlays

In the Summer Smash Festival in Chicago, Kid Cudi rocked the stage with untamed flair. The festival, a mash-up of fashion, music, and bold innovation, was the right setting for Cudi to tease sneakerheads with an enticing look of his upcoming collaboration with MSCHF, an intelligent group of out-of-the-box innovators known for breaking norms.

Kid Cudi's MSCHF Super Normal 2 features a colorful design. The top is made of a patchwork of red, blue, purple, and pink fleece.

Blue beads accentuate the fleece-covered exterior close to the toe as well as midfoot, giving the sneaker an unexpected tactile touch.

The multi-color lace set is adorned with a seersucker pattern, which adds a whimsical touch to the entire design. MSCHF logo is apparent on the tongue flap plus heel counter, however there is no obvious Kid Cudi marking on this early 1-of-1 prototype.

The shoe is built on a grey midsole with pink MSCHF insignia at the heel counter. The vivid design is brought together by a sky-blue outer sole unit.

For the unfamiliar, Kid Cudi is not a new to trendy sneakers and collabs. In the past few years, the singer came together with the German sportswear company Adidas and offered various unique sneakers.

Shoes like Adidas Vadawam 326 and Adidas Torsion Artillery Hi were offered by the duo. In addition to this, he also dropped a few footwear styles with labels like Giuseppe Zanotti and A.P.C.

Be on the lookout for the upcoming Kid Cudi x Super Normal 2 shoes that are anticipated later this year.

Those who are absolutely interested in getting their hands on these vibrant pairs, you can stay tuned to the collective's website or get their official Sneakers App for updates on the launch.

As already mentioned, the label also partnered with the American foam clogs giant Crocs for presenting their distinctive footwear design, Big Yellow Boots. The pair's boot style combined the foam clogs elements with the previously launched Big Red Boots of MSCHF.

The early look at the boots was shared by a music star Tommy Cash. Like the Big Red Boot, the price tag for these upcoming boots is also expected to be around $350 USD per pair, and they will be sold by MSCHF's app.

