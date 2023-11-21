The NIGO x JOOPITER’s ‘From Me to You’ auction, a unique collaboration between fashion icon NIGO and Pharrell's JOOPITER digital auction house, has made a monumental impact in the world of high-end fashion and collectibles.

This event showcased an exclusive collection of rare apparel, accessories, and home goods, drawing attention from collectors and enthusiasts globally.

The auction, marking JOOPITER's sixth sale, was not just a display of rare items but a testament to the global reach and influence of both NIGO and JOOPITER.

It featured 60 lots of unique and unseen items from NIGO’s personal archive, each lot carrying its own story and significance in the fashion and luxury goods sphere.

The auction, which concluded on a recent Friday, was nothing short of a triumph. It achieved final sales totaling a staggering 359% above the total low estimate. This translates to $623,000 more than the anticipated profit, a figure that underlines the auction's extraordinary success.

NIGO x JOOPITER’s ‘From Me to You’ auction highlighted products and their astonishing sales

NIGO x JOOPITER's 'From Me to You'

At the NIGO x JOOPITER’s ‘From Me to You’ auction, several items stood out for their remarkable selling prices.

The Vintage McDonald’s Hawaiian Uniform Shirt, originally estimated to fetch between $200-$300, sold for an astonishing $7,500, surpassing its low estimate by 37.5 times.

Similarly, the Kanye West-signed BAPE STA College Drop Out Sneakers, with an initial estimate of $5,000-$7,000, went under the hammer for $100,000 – a striking 20 times above its low estimate.

Another highlight was the Hermes Orange H Clemence Leather Birkin 55 with Palladium Hardware. This coveted item, estimated at $8,000 – $10,000, fetched $27,500 at auction, achieving 3.4 times its low estimate.

Record-breaking jewelry sales

NIGO x JOOPITER's 'From Me to You'

The auction also featured custom jewelry pieces that exceeded expectations. The White Gold & Diamond Running Dog Pendant & Diamond Gucci Link Chain from Jacob & Co. estimated at $20,000 – $30,000, sold for a breathtaking $275,000.

The most expensive item of the auction, the Jacob & Co. White Gold & Diamond Billionaire Boys Club Astronaut Pendant & Diamond Chain, estimated at $50,000 – $70,000, achieved a sale price of $325,000.

Global participation and auction details

This NIGO x JOOPITER’s ‘From Me to You’ auction saw unprecedented global participation, with bidders from 15 countries.

NIGO x JOOPITER's 'From Me to You'

A total of 685 bids were cast, averaging 11.4 bids per lot. The top two lots each attracted 41 bids, highlighting the intense interest in these exclusive items.

The legacy of NIGO and JOOPITER

NIGO, a renowned figure in the fashion world, is known for his groundbreaking designs and influence. His partnership with Pharrell’s digital auction house JOOPITER for this event further cements his legacy in the fashion industry.

JOOPITER, on its part, has become a notable platform in the digital auction space, especially for high-end collectibles and rare items.

NIGO and JOOPITER's 'From Me to You'

The NIGO x JOOPITER’s ‘From Me to You’ auction is a landmark event in the world of luxury auctions. With its wide array of rare and exclusive items, it has set new standards in the auction market.

It’s a clear indication that the appetite for exclusive fashion and luxury items is stronger than ever, making this auction a significant milestone in the industry.