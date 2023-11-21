Patta x New Balance 991v2 sneaker pack: Everything we know so far

The Patta x New Balance 991v2 sneaker pack combines Patta's cutting-edge streetwear influence and New Balance's iconic sneaker design. Poised to be a standout release, this pack drew significant attention for its style and functionality, appealing to sneaker enthusiasts and fashion enthusiasts.

The pack features two distinct colorways - "Sea Moss" and "Pickle Beet" - each offering a fresh take on the classic 991v2 silhouette. These designs reflect a deep respect for New Balance's heritage while incorporating Patta's innovative aesthetics.

The anticipation around this release highlights the growing trend of collaborative efforts between major streetwear brands and established sneaker companies, signaling a new era in sneaker design and culture.

Set to release on December 1 at 1 p.m. CEST, the Patta x New Balance 991v2 sneaker pack is expected to be a sought-after item in the sneaker community.

The "Sea Moss" colorway will be exclusively available through Patta’s official channels - its website, mobile app, and select Patta stores in Amsterdam, London, and Milan.

The "Pickle Beet" version, on the other hand, will be accessible via the New Balance website and various retail locations. This launch presents an exciting opportunity for fans to own a piece of this unique collaboration between two powerhouse brands.

The Patta x New Balance 991v2 sneaker pack is a showcase of meticulous design and innovative features. The "Sea Moss" colorway, blending dark green and grey, and the "Pickle Beet," a mix of dark purple and grey, both respect the original 991 silhouette while adding a modern twist.

Patta has enhanced the sneakers with a mix of nubuck, leather, and mesh across the upper, accompanied by a rubberized surface for a distinct feel.

Each sneaker in the pack stands out with its fluorescent yellow accents on the outsole and midsole, highlighting the FuelCell technology and re-engineered ABZORB SBS pods.

This innovative feature not only enhances the shoe’s performance but also adds a striking visual element. Moreover, the shoes are adorned with reflective details and a Patta script P, merging functionality with style.

The finishing touches include a metallic silver tongue badge and tonal co-branding on the lateral sides and heel counter, creating a sleek and cohesive look.

These details exemplify the thoughtfulness and creativity poured into every aspect of the sneaker’s design, making them a must-have for sneakerheads and casual wearers.

Patta and New Balance have long been revered in the sneaker community. Patta, originating from Amsterdam, has established itself as a streetwear giant known for its unique collaborations and trendsetting designs.

New Balance, on the other hand, has maintained a legacy of quality and comfort, with its UK-based Flimby factory being a testament to its commitment to craftsmanship.

The imminent release of the Patta x New Balance 991v2 sneaker pack marks a significant moment in the evolution of sneaker culture.

Combining Patta's streetwear flair with New Balance's classic design, this collaboration symbolizes contemporary style and traditional craftsmanship.

As the December 1 release date approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a landmark event in the sneaker world. This pack not only represents a fusion of two iconic brands but also signifies a new chapter in the narrative of innovative and stylish footwear, appealing to a wide audience of sneaker enthusiasts and fashion connoisseurs.