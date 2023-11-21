Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection: Everything we know so far

The Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection marks a significant departure from the brand's previous design ethos, showcasing a refined approach to American-inspired fashion.

Malbon Golf, known for its unique blend of golf apparel and streetwear, has recently unveiled its latest collection, titled "Westward." This new range presents a shift from the brand's usual vibrant and graphic-heavy designs to a more sophisticated and understated style, emphasizing neutrals like ivory, navy, evergreen, and brown.

The collection stands out for its emphasis on classic patterns, such as tweed, and its subtle details that add elegance to each piece. Unlike the colorful patterns that characterized previous releases, the Westward delivery opts for a more elevated aesthetic. This new direction not only reflects the brand's versatility but also its commitment to evolving fashion trends in golf apparel.

Set to be a hit among golf enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals alike, the Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection is priced between $45 and $180.

The anticipated release is now available for purchase on Malbon Golf’s official website, offering an accessible range of options for various budgets.

Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection (Image via Malbon Golf)

The Redwood Shirt, a standout piece in the collection, exemplifies the new direction Malbon Golf is taking. Designed to double as a light jacket, it features a polar fleece build, perfect for cooler days on the course.

The flared collar and dual chest pockets, accentuated by contrast thread stitching, add a touch of sophistication, making it a versatile addition to any golfer's wardrobe.

Scottish Influence: The Hitch Tweed Jacket

Bringing a touch of Scottish flair, the Hitch Tweed Jacket combines traditional tweed with a modern twist.

Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection (Image via Malbon Golf)

The wool blend material offers warmth and comfort, while the unique detailing, such as chain stitching and the “Home On The Range” label, infuses a Western vibe. This jacket is an example of how Malbon Golf skillfully merges different cultural influences into its apparel.

Function Meets Style: The Sierra Tricot Pant

Blurring the lines between functionality and style, the Sierra Tricot Pant is a hybrid between track pants and suit pants.

Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection (Image via Malbon Golf)

The pin-tuck detailing, together with side piping and an elastic waistband, ensures comfort and a tailored appearance. These pants are great for golfers who want to strike a balance between performance and flair.

Malbon Golf, founded in 2017 by Stephen and Erica Malbon, quickly emerged as a dynamic brand blending golf's tradition with modern streetwear style.

Popularly known for golf apparel, they have designed various products, including stylish polos, pants, outerwear, and accessories. Their unique designs cater to fashion-conscious golfers and the streetwear aficionado.

Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 2023 collection (Image via Malbon Golf)

The Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection represents a significant evolution in the brand's design philosophy. Moving away from its signature graphic-heavy and colorful patterns, the collection embraces a more refined and understated aesthetic.

The use of neutral colors and classic patterns, combined with functional details, makes this Malbon Golf Fall/Winter 23 collection a must-have for those looking to make a sophisticated statement on the golf course.

As Malbon Golf continues to redefine golf apparel, this collection stands as a testament to the brand's commitment to innovation and style.