“Going to ruin the music industry”: Netizens concerned as YouTube launches AI feature to clone vocals of major artists

On Thursday, November 16, YouTube shared a sneak peek into its Dream Track feature for YouTube shorts. The feature, powered by Google DeepMind's music generation model, Lyria, allows content creators to create AI-generated music based on prompts using the voices of famous singers. The voices of prominent singers, including Charlie Puth and John Legend, are included in its voice pack.

Netizens were stunned by YouTube's revelation. Some social media users were of the opinion that this was far too dystopian for their taste. The fear of the limitless possibilities of AI took over social media. Some netizens even said that this was detrimental to the music industry.

One X (formerly called Twitter) user commented:

Netizens did not like YouTube's new idea (Image via X/@PopBase)

Netizens see new YouTube feature as the start of an AI takeover

Netizens were scared of the new YouTube shorts feature, as they were not fans of the uncertainty that AI's limitless potential brought to the table. The rhetoric of AI taking over the world was very prevalent in social media comments.

Some netizens lamented whether AI was going to completely replace us or if humans could ever do anything by themselves again. Others were worried about the potential detrimental impacts that the new YouTube feature would have on the music industry.

However, despite the major opposition, there were still a few people who thought that the new feature actually sounded pretty good.

Here are a few reactions to the new Dream Track feature:

Netizens were skeptical of AI and feared a takeover (Image via X/@PopBase)

Some users were willing to give the new feature a chance (Image via X/@PopBase)

A plethora of world-famous artists have collaborated with YouTube to use their voices for the new feature. These include Alec Benjamin, Charlie Puth, Demi Lovato, Troye Sivan, Charli XCX, John Legend, Louis Bell, Papoose, Sia, and T-Pain.

All users need to do in order to use this feature is simply type in an idea, and the AI will generate a song that can be used for their short.

On the platform's blog, Charlie Puth announced that he was "extremely excited" by the possibilities offered by artificial intelligence. He complimented the platform for working with artists to ensure that the feature would "accelerate creativity instead of replacing it."

John Legend was excited by the possibility of shaping the future, while Charli XCX and Troye Sivan approached the project with a cautious interest.

Apart from Dream Track, the platform also introduced Music AI Tools, which help to seamlessly translate thought into music.

Using this feature, users are able to create instrument sounds, like a saxophone note or a guitar riff, by simply humming what they want the instrument to play. The Dream Track feature is already available to a few creators on the platform.