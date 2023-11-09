“She really is her worst enemy”: Azealia Banks gets roasted online after hating on Troye Sivan liking her song 212

Azealia Banks, the American rapper and songwriter, has blasted Australian singer Troye Sivan after he praised her 2011 hit song, 212. He said it was his "favourite pre-game banger" in an interview on Spotify's official TikTok account.

Banks, in turn, went on a tirade on her Instagram Stories talking about the Rush singer. In two lengthy posts, she said:

"You're a late condescending expired twink anyway b*tch. We've been past 212."

She went on to pass h*mophobic comments about Troye, who came out as gay in 2013. He had dressed up as a woman in the One of Your Girls music video for his single which was released on October 13, 2023, as per Hot New Hip Hop.

Fans were displeased with Azealia's sudden outburst and went on social media to express their discontent.

Azealia Banks faces backlash over her rant about Troye Sivan

On November 8, 2023, Azealia Banks went off on singer-songwriter Troye Sivan after he complimented her song 212 in a short interview with Spotify.

Banks went to her Instagram Story and posted a screenshot of the 28-year-old artist's answer about the 2011 song being his "Go-to pre-game banger." She began her rant by saying:

"This is these white kids’ weird way of apologizing for bandwagoning. Having no clue of the kind of sh*t happening to me behind the scenes in the industry."

Azealia continued:

"I would REALLY appreciate all of these f*ckin civilian a*s b*tches to stop mentioning me, stop dancing to my sh*t in the club if you’re not going to treat me like a human and take back all the unfounded bullsh*t you all used ur platforms to perpetuate.”

In a separate story on November 8, 2023, Azealia Banks continued to blast Troye Sivan, however, this time she raised accusations about his alleged "p*dophlia x inc*st aesthetic" and talked about his s*xuality:

"Trying ur hardest to old on to the f*cking weak a*s p*dophilia x inc*st aesthetic - perpetuating that underlying double standard that somehow p*dophilia practiced among men is somehow okay… that fueled ur trash a*s music in the first place," she said.

Azealia Banks then spoke about Sivan hitting puberty, which turned him into a "doofy-looking young man." She concluded her rant by implying that in the future Troye is going to “pull the grift” and "'come out' as trans next."

Many netizens were outraged by Banks's comments. Some of the reactions are given below.

Troye has not spoken about Banks's recent degrading words about him.

Troye Sivan's 2018 interview about Azealia Banks

Azealia Banks might be referring to a 2018 incident in the recent 2023 Instagram Stories. Troye appeared to have thrown some shade at her in an interview with radio host Zach Sang, as per The Daily Beast. He had said at the time:

"I mean, I was a huge Azealia Banks fan, but that all went south a little bit. It’s just one of those annoying things where you just wanna support her so bad and it just doesn’t work out like that."

It is unclear if those comments were the reason for her most recent outburst. However, Banks had responded to Troye Sivan back in 2018, calling him "entitled" for saying that he wanted to collaborate on a song with her.