What did Azealia Banks say about Matty Healy? Singer tears into The 1975 frontman's relationship with Taylor Swift

American rapper Azealia Banks slammed English singer Matty Healy for laughing at the controversial comments made on Ice Spice's race on a podcast episode. On May 30, the 32-year-old personality took to her Instagram handle to share a social media post posted by Billboard that stated that the 34-year-old singer thinks the controversy surrounding him and Spice "doesn't actually matter."

In a lengthy rant slamming The 1975 frontman, Banks wrote:

Screenshot of Azealia Banks' Instagram story slamming Matty Healy.

“Does Matt Healy know that no one thinks The 1975 makes good music and that he’s a lame poser with a trash cliche band name that actually means nothing. He’s clearly so pressed that a black girl who knows nothing about him or his music is making more moves and more money than him. Does he know that black women are more coveted in the industry because there’s BIG BUSINESS in female rap."

She went on to call Matty Healy someone who is "weak in the knees," "thin-jawed and drug addicted" before labeling him as "outrageous small white opinionated male musician." Praising Ice Spice, she said:

"You're not a star, nor are you good at whatever this crappy a** mid-2000's indie pitchfork darling fantasy you're trying to sell. Ice Spice has MILES more originality, than you will ever. The 1975 is on nobody's radar babe, maybe fat emo teenagers but no... we are not checkin for you boo"

The controversy stems from a February 2023 podcast episode of The Adam Friedland Show where Healy, alongside Friedland and Nick Mullen joked about Ice Spice's ethnicity. Although Healy made no comments, he laughed when the podcast hosts called the Munch rapper "chubby Chinese lady" and “Inuit Spice Girl.”

Azealia Banks asked Taylor Swift to reconsider her relationship with Matty Healy

In a separate post, Azealia Banks slammed Matty Healy and gave an unfiltered opinion to Taylor Swift on her new rumored relationship with The 1975 frontman.

Screenshot of Azealia Banks' Instagram story slamming Matty Healy.

“Taylor, this guy is gonna give you scabies. He’s not on the level of powerful p—s u worked hellaa hard to build.”

The Countess Contessa singer added that there are "so many cooler people" to work with in the music industry and suggested her to collaborate with James Mercer from The Shins instead of Healy.

“James Mercer is honestly one of the best lyricists ever. Ugh this dude (Matty Healy) sis a full incel. You cannot be letting him climb the rich white c*****e mountain sis.”

The caption was written on a black background with an audio clip that slammed Healy further, with Azealia Banks saying:

“Bruh, you need a banana bag, a liquid IV, you need a strong green salad, you need some water, you need to wash your d—k and you need to wash your f—king nasty, like, wet rat hair, honey.”

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy first sparked romance rumors in early May, weeks after the former split with her longtime partner Joe Alwyn. Although the duo have been spotted on numerous occasions ever since, they are yet to confirm their relationship officially.

