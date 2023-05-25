“PR team works harder than the devil”: Matty Healy and Ice Spice controversy explained as Taylor Swift’s announcement stuns netizens

American singer Taylor Swift left the internet stunned after she announced that a remix version of her song Karma will feature rapper Ice Spice, as part of the deluxe version of her Midnights album. On May 24, the 33-year-old star took to her Twitter handle to announce the news while praising the 23-year-old budding singer.

"Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch."

Additionally, Swift also announced that she recorded new vocals alongside singer Lana Del Rey on the song, Snow on the Beach.

The announcement with Ice Spice comes after Swift's rumored boyfriend, The 1975's lead singer Matty Healy, made some derogatory remarks about the former. This stunned the netizens, with one of them commenting:

What did Taylor Swift's alleged boyfriend Matty Healy say about Ice Spice?

While appearing on an episode of The Adam Friedland Show in early February 2023, Matty Healy mentioned Friedland, and his co-host Nick Mullen, that he once texted Ice Spice on Instagram which led to the latter two making racist remarks about the 23-year-old rapper.

Referring to her as an “Inuit Spice Girl,” Friedland and Mullen said:

“This chubby Chinese lady. ‘Yeah, I rap and [make] music.’ Do they talk like that? Do Inuits talk like that?”

This happened while Matty Healy laughed along and the three unabashedly mocked Chinese and Hawaiian accents while speculating Spice's ethnicity. The podcast episode in question was removed from both Spotify and Apple streaming platforms but is still available on YouTube.

In April 2023, Matty Healy apologized for the controversial remarks made on Ice Spice during his podcast appearance. While performing at The 1975 concert in Auckland, New Zealand, Healy said:

“I just feel a bit bad, and I’m kind of a bit sorry if I’ve offended you. Ice Spice, I’m sorry. It’s not because I’m annoyed that me joking got misconstrued. It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a d**k. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Moreover, as per Rolling Stone, he told the crowd that he was "embarrassed" about his behavior.

“The truth is, I see a sign that says like, ‘Matty, I hope you’re OK.’ I feel a bit bad, to be honest, because I feel like I’ve been a bit irresponsible. It’s very well for me to say, I don’t understand how famous I am. I don’t like being famous. But reality is reality. And I think that I’ve said some things or kind of, I make a joke out of everything. That’s my thing. And I can take it too far sometimes in front of too many people. And I feel a bit embarrassed. So that’s the truth.”

Twitter reacts to Taylor Swift and Ice Spice's collaboration

After Taylor Swift announced an upcoming collaboration with Ice Spice, Twitterati was stunned. Several users slammed Swift for releasing a remix version with Spice instead of addressing what Matty Healy laughed on during his podcast appearance. Other lauded Swift's PR team for damage control since Healy is a controversial singer.

As of writing, Taylor Swift has not responded to the backlash faced online for her collaboration with Ice Spice.

