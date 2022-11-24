“This is Xenophobic as hell”: BTS fans accuse British GQ of derogatory comments against the septet

BTS fans have banded together and accused British GQ of making micro-aggressive and derogatory comments against the septet.

In their recent November 23 article, British GQ Magazine published its “Most Stylish People On The Planet 2023” list featuring some of the most popular and fashionable celebrities in the world.

The only Korean celebrity to feature on the list was G-Dragon, rapper, record producer, and BIGBANG’s leader. While British GQ lavished praise on the talented Kpop idol, many were angered by the unfair and unflattering reference to BTS in the same post.

G-Dragon was selling out Seoul stadiums before BTS was even a Petri dish in a K-pop factory farm. Coloured hair? Womenswear? Chanel and luxury house campaigns? Nike collaborations? G-Dragon did it first and he’s still out there.



The post called the septet a product of the "K-pop factory farm," adding:

"G-Dragon was selling out Seoul stadiums before BTS was even a Petri dish in a K-pop factory farm. Coloured hair? Womenswear? Chanel and luxury house campaigns? Nike collaborations? G-Dragon did it first and he’s still out there."

ARMYs have come together to point out the racist and micro-aggressive tone used in their post against BTS. An ARMY took to Twitter to condemn British GQ’s behavior towards BTS, saying:

“This is Xenophobic as hell.”

BTS finds an unflattering mention in British GQ Magazine post describing G-Dragon

In their paragraph praising the talented BIGBANG frontman G-Dragon, the British magazine made a very unflattering mention of BTS. ARMYs are offended not only by the micro-aggressive comments made towards the septet but also by the racist stereotypes imposed on the K-pop industry in general.

According to ARMYs, the phrase “BTS was even a Petri dish in a K-Pop factory farm,” dehumanizes not only the biggest musical band in the world, but also reinforces the very unflattering and stereotypical lens through which the K-pop industry is often perceived by western media.

ARMYs have called out British GQ’s derogatory and demeaning paragraph against the septet. Fans have also pointed out how this remark is a backhanded compliment to G-Dragon as well and did not praise him as lavishly as they had intended to.

Fans agree that pitting two K-pop legends against one another is not the right way to go about it, especially in 2022, when the global music industry has become a wonderful space where artists could co-exist with each other.

꒰⑅ᵕ༚ᵕ꒱˖♡ nibby⁷✩‧₊ @ZoroMins the simple sentence is “before they debuted” that’s all u had to say. why do u filthy people say such RUBBISH. and let’s not even get into everything else in this fckn tweet. the simple sentence is “before they debuted” that’s all u had to say. why do u filthy people say such RUBBISH. and let’s not even get into everything else in this fckn tweet.

phäntøm is afraid of uni 😖 @iwnnabeurslave @ZoroMins i get that they're the powerforce so *obligatory tannies reference* but bigbang are quite popular too, there's no need to namedrop them without any reason, much less in that obscene way of saying it @ZoroMins i get that they're the powerforce so *obligatory tannies reference* but bigbang are quite popular too, there's no need to namedrop them without any reason, much less in that obscene way of saying it 💀

mia⁷ @S00BINGY @ZoroMins When will ppl realize that referring to Asian artists as “manufactured” and whatnot is racist. nobody ever talks about western artists like this or minimizes their artistry in this way… @ZoroMins When will ppl realize that referring to Asian artists as “manufactured” and whatnot is racist. nobody ever talks about western artists like this or minimizes their artistry in this way…

Kristin @JikookKristin @ZoroMins There are many, many very powerful and famous Asian celebs you can name without dragging B7S into it. It’s just that these white men can’t look past their own navel and couldn’t bear to mention an Asian without finding a way to drag them as well. Pure xenophobia. @ZoroMins There are many, many very powerful and famous Asian celebs you can name without dragging B7S into it. It’s just that these white men can’t look past their own navel and couldn’t bear to mention an Asian without finding a way to drag them as well. Pure xenophobia.

marié @kimirimi_ @ZoroMins Report the tweet esp for racism. If you read it carefully, it's not only insulting BTS but also G-Dragon and the whole Korean Pop industry. It's a backhanded compliment. @ZoroMins Report the tweet esp for racism. If you read it carefully, it's not only insulting BTS but also G-Dragon and the whole Korean Pop industry. It's a backhanded compliment. https://t.co/pgNcPSfzui

Bangtan members have a strong and solid bond with Britain. The talented septet appeared on The Graham Norton Show and Britain’s Got Talent back in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

They also performed in the UK’s iconic Wembley stadium for two sold-out nights in June 2019, becoming the first K-pop artist in history to hold a concert at Wembley. This was also the group’s last visit to the UK.

Update on BTS’ recent activites

The Bangtan members have been busy with their solo projects ever since they announced their plans to take a break from group activities as well as enlist in the military.

Jin has confirmed that he will be enlisting in the military on December 13 and will then enter the recruitment training centre in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province. The idol released The Astronaut in collaboration with Coldplay on October 28 as a parting gift to ARMYs.

Previously, j-hope released his solo album Jack in the Box in July, performed his solo stage at Lollapalooza as the music festival’s main act, and is all set to perform at the MAMA awards this year.

RM is next in line to release his solo album Indigo and was in New York recently on his personal schedule.

The group's maknae Jungkook performed his song Dreamers at the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony. V, in the meantime, returned from Paris, where he went for some undisclosed work.

SUGA and Jimin have maintained their silence so far about their projects, and it is speculated that they are quietly working on their solo albums.

