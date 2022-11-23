"Mr Perfection": Fans react as BTS' V beats BLACKPINK's Lisa and Jungkook to win Top Face of 2022 

BTS' V has beaten some of the biggest K-pop stars to win the “Top Face of 2022” title.

Entertainment platform Special Awards recently held their annual “Top Faces of the Year: Handsome and Beautiful 2022” online awards wherein the best male and female Asian artists were awarded for their visuals and beauty.

BTS’ V emerged victorious on the coveted list. BLACKPINK’s Lisa came in second place and another BTS member, Jungkook, came in third on the list.

“Mr Perfection”, an ARMY took to Twitter to react to the title win by the K-pop idol.

It is interesting to note that men and women were jointly featured and ranked on the same list.

BTS' V wins the “Top Face of 2022” award with 37.1 percent of the total votes

The K-pop idol is no stranger to winning such titles and has won countless internet polls through various entertainment portals in the past.

BTS’ V won the Special Awards list with 37.1 percent of the total votes. Notably, he has achieved first position for a second consecutive year.

In 2021, the BTS member was crowned as the “Top Face of 2021” by Special Awards. He received 53,448 votes and won with 39 percent of the total votes.

BTS' V has also been one of the most frequently mentioned K-pop male idols on "The Most Handsome Man" searches on Google for the past decade. Additionally, he has also been called “Best Visual centre” and the "Male Idol with the Best Golden Ratio" amongst other titles conferred, officially and unofficially.

Proud ARMYs took to social media to share their excitement regarding BTS' V.

The list included a mix of Korean and Thai idols who took the Top 10 spots of the “Top Faces of the Year: Handsome and Beautiful 2022” online awards for the best visuals.

BLACKPINK and BTS’ maknae members Lisa and Jungkook ranked second and third respectively. BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Jisoo occupied fourth and fifth places on the list.

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo ranked sixth, followed by BTS’ Jin, who is also the final member to rank in the top 10 of the list.

F4 Thailand’s stars Win Metawin and Bright Vachirawit ranked eighth and ninth respectively with NCT’s Jeno sealing his spot in the tenth place of the “Top Faces of 2022” list.

HYBE staff tries to sell BTS V’s personal schedule online

On November 22, French media outlet @KpopInParis revealed that they were approached by someone who claimed to be part of BTS V’s entourage and that they had personal information on the idol’s activities and schedule.

The staff member was trying to sell confidential information on the Inner Child singer’s life for $350. The French media outlet warned fans against indulging with such people and asked ARMYs to exercise caution, respect V’s privacy, and not fall for such traps.

ARMYs were furious to learn that someone from HYBE was trying to sell private information on BTS' V and mint money out of it and banded together to lodge a complaint at the music agency to take action against the concerned person.

