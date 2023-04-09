When did Taylor start dating Joe? Details explored in light of Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s alleged break up

American singer Taylor Swift has reportedly parted ways with British actor Joe Alwyn after being romantically involved for six years. According to Entertainment Tonight, the couple broke up a few weeks ago, which is why the 32-year-old has not been spotted in any of her The Eras tour performances.

A source told ET that the split was not dramatic but amicable and that "the relationship had just run its course."

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up, @People confirms. | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up, @People confirms. 🚨| Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up, @People confirms. https://t.co/tAPKM6WBtp

Swift has been on her much-anticipated Eras Tour since mid-March, and her fans noticed that Alwyn was missing from the crowds.

Over the years, the pair have been notoriously private about their relationship, deflecting numerous rumors, including one about a possible engagement. While speaking to the Wall Street Journal Magazine, Joe Alwyn said:

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins. I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say."

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn started dating in 2016

Benjamin (Taylor's Version) @13repstan Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together after 6 long years of dating, so dont worry Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together after 6 long years of dating, so dont worry 🚨 Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are still together after 6 long years of dating, so dont worry https://t.co/g3N3kkRzOo

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016. At the time, a source told People Magazine that the Blank Space singer was "very happy" in their "mature and wonderful" relationship, before adding that the actor was "her rock."

The duo also collaborated on musical projects during the Covid-19 pandemic, which bagged Grammy wins as well. Swift's 2020 albums Evermore and Folklore had collaborations with Alwyn, who wrote songs under the name of William Bowery. After winning the Grammy, Swift gave a shout-out to the actor during her acceptance speech.

"Joe is the first person that I play every single song that I write, and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

TAYLOR PRESS. @TSwiftLDN13 📸 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted in New York yesterday. 📸 | Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn spotted in New York yesterday. https://t.co/L8EFwrXog4

The duo have been spotted attending various red carpet events together and have even been photographed on dinner dates.

While speaking to British Vogue in October 2018, Alwyn refused to talk about his relationship in public. Elaborating on his stance, he told Total Film in another interview:

"I understand people's curiosity in the world we live in, about people's private lives. Well, I don't understand it, but I know it exists. For me, I just don't feel it's something I want to offer up to be picked apart by people who don't know about it, and it's just not theirs to have."

Meanwhile, in a video shared in October 2022, Taylor Swift opened up about her relationship with Alwyn while discussing the inspiration behind her Lavender Haze track. She said:

“I happened upon the phrase 'lavender haze' when I was watching Mad Men. I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would describe being in love. If you're in the ‘lavender haze,’ then that meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful.”

Prior to Alwyn, Taylor Swift dated John Mayer, Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Tom Hiddleston, and Harry Styles. However, not much is known about Alwyn's personal life or past relationships.

