"I almost didn't get to participate": Stray Kids' Hyunjin dishes about his recent collaboration with Troye Sivan for Rush remix

On Friday, September 1, Stray Kids' Hyunjin went live on Instagram to spend some time with his fans. Among the several topics he discussed with viewers, he also naturally addressed the recent collaboration with Troye Sivan and PinkPantheress for the remix of Rush.

Given that the idol is known to be a great fan of the American singer ever since his trainee days, fans were naturally curious about his experience.

As Hyunjin dished about his experience collaborating with an artist he truly admires, he also confessed that due to the short period that was availed for him, the collaboration almost didn't take place. However, the idol was able to push through:

"Everything happened so quickly, so I almost didn’t get to participate."

Stray Kids' Hyunjin talks about his recording experience with Troye Sivan for Rush

On August 30, 2023, Troye Sivan uploaded a TikTok video announcing that the remix of his latest single, Rush, will include Stray Kids' Hyunjin and PinkPantheress. While fans have been yearning for a collaboration between Troye Sivan and the K-pop idol, the same becoming a reality left them shocked and surprised.

Akin to their expectations, fans loved the blend of the two artists' voices.

Ever since the collaboration, many have been itching to hear from Hyunjin about his recording experience, given that he's talked about Troye Sivan being one of his dream artists to collaborate with. The idol addressed the same in his recent Instagram livestream, where he recounted his trainee days:

"I used to sing Troye Sivan's songs for monthly evaluation (during trainee days) and it's fascinating that I was asked to do a collaboration. I really wanted to do well although the preparation time was short... he's an artist that I admire too."

Fans were naturally warmed by the confession and were happy to learn that the idol was able to make the collaboration happen despite his busy schedule.

In addition, Troye Sivan also dished about the collaboration during his appearance on Australian Broadcasting Corporation‘s Triple J radio station.

When he was asked how they were able to keep it a secret since everyone on the internet was demanding a collaboration, he confessed that the collaboration was a last-minute plan:

"So, it was actually really organic. I didn’t know then… This came together in the last few weeks."

The singer talked about how he had met both artists quite recently and the talks about a collaboration happened only a few weeks ago before its official release.

As fans continue to stream and appreciate the idol for succeeding with an impressive collaboration, they continue to hold out hope for more projects with Troye Sivan and Hyunjin working together.