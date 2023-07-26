"I'm even nervous to talk about it": Troye Sivan reveals that he received death threats after revealing his "crush" on Stray Kids' Hyunjin

On July 24, 2023, American singer, Troye Sivan, sat with Apple Music for an interview where he talked about his recent interaction with Stray Kids' Hyunjin among the several other topics.

During the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, both Hyunjin and Troye Sivan were spotted sitting beside each other to watch Donatella Versace's collaborative show with Dua Lipa, La Vacanza.

The interactions that fell through the same were absolutely adored by fans. Soon after, the singer also posted a fan edit of the K-pop idol on his TikTok, revealing Stray Kids' Hyunjin to be his new celebrity crush.

While many responses were celebrating the same, Troye seemed to have received some negative comments too. When the interviewer questioned about the same, he started off by saying:

Bro, it was so crazy. Like I...Um, yeah, I’m even nervous to talk about it now.

American Singer, Troye Sivan dishes on his interaction with Stray Kids' Hyunjin and the unwelcomed aftermath

On May 24, 2023, Troye Sivan and Stray Kids' Hyunjin first met each other and also sat next to each other as they collectively attended the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Soon after the interaction, the singer announced that he has become the idol's fanboy, and fans loved the recognition Hyunjin was finally getting for his unmatched visuals and other remarkable talents.

The cute and adored interaction only continued to grow when Troye Sivan posted a TikTok of Hyunjin's fan edit on June 22, with the caption,

"Anyone know how to reach this man :///"

Fans immediately knew that he was diving deeper into the fandom given his exploration with fan edits. While there were largely positive responses to the same, it seemed that the picture was rather different on Troye's side.

Within a few days, he released another TikTok stating:

"That’s the last time I publically crush on a K-Pop star, I almost got murdered."

Many believed that some K-pop fans failed to be appreciative of the singer's liking towards Stray Kids' Hyunjin and rather attacked him with unwelcomed threats. In his recent Apple Music interview, the host quoted the above caption and asked him what happened.

Troye Sivan gave a brief rundown of everything that he experience, starting off with his perceptions of Stray Kids' Hyunjin and then the aftermath he had to face. He said:

"I just thought he was super, super, super sweet, and like obviously like so beautiful. And then I deep-dived, and I’m like, ‘This guy is insanely talented, like watching him dance, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s insane."

He then moves on to talk about what followed after he revealed his "crush" on Stray Kids' Hyunjin,

"So, anyways, I put up this like, you know, cute TikTok, I thought… I got a lot of nice messages. Like a lot of people being like, ‘Oh, this is cute,’ whatever, but I also got like a lot of just like death threats and stuff like that. So, I am pulling the brakes on that."

When the interviewer said that many fans were also curious if collaborations would be possible between the two artists, he answered enthusiastically,

"That would be so sick. I would do that in a heartbeat."

While fans are undoubtedly upset that Troye Sivan had to face the dark side of the K-pop fandom, they still hold hope that a collaboration works out between the two artists.