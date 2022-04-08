Troye Sivan husband and son 'Angel Baby' TikTok debunked 

Troye Sivan released his popular track Angel Baby five months ago, but it garnered immense traction recently. The singer took to his TikTok account to reveal details about the song and shared his experience with an angel and his husband, who “inspired” him to create the hit.

Fans were left flabbergasted as no one knew that the 26-year-old had tied the knot, let alone had a baby. Adding fuel to the fire, Troye Sivan shared that he drew inspiration from his five-year-old son. The specific details of the child’s age convinced fans that the singer had gotten married in secret and decided to have a baby without letting fans in on the secret.

The overlay text to Troye Sivan’s most viewed TikTok videos about the song read:

“This song was inspired by my husband and our five-year-old son, Andrejo. He used to be a baby; now he’s five. Your papa and dad love you, Andy!”

After sharing the TikTok video, he shared several clips of himself narrating stories about his childhood and personal life. Fans could not fathom the Australian sharing much about his life and began to wonder whether the video about his baby and husband was true. In one of the stories, the singer shared that he was visited by an angel when he was just eight months old, which helped him create the popular track.

In another TikTok video, he said that when he was a baby, he cried, and his mum said that he “sounded like an angel. He added:

"10 years later, I wrote 'Angel Baby' about that, and it's out now. I hope you love it."

Is Troye Sivan married?

All the videos Troye Sivan shared about Angel Baby are untrue. The singer is neither married nor does he have a child in real life. During the star’s YouTube vlogging days, he revealed that he was gay. He expressed that he had known that for a long time.

Since coming out, he has dated Jacob Bixenman publicly. The two met at a fashion show in 2016 and started dating immediately. Speaking about Bixenman, he told Attitude:

“I don’t know, I mean, I think he’s got a kind of energy about him, a magnetic sort of energy. I think people can’t help but love him. He’s just got one of those personalities that draws people in.”

Unfortunately, the relationship came to an end four years later. Fans noticed that they did not upload anything on social media in February to celebrate their anniversary. The two stopped posting about each other as well. Though the singer never spoke about the breakup, he expressed himself in his EP In a Dream.

In an interview with PinkNews, he hinted that a few songs on the same were about his breakup. Troye Sivan shared:

“A story that’s still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh. Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I’m proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world.”

Troye Sivan and Connor Franta (Image via Hollywire)

Prior to publicly dating Jacob Bixenman, Sivan was reportedly in a relationship with YouTuber Connor Franta between 2014 and 2016. However, the Australian singer has not spoken much about their rumored relationship.

Currently, the Youth singer has kept mum on whether he is in a relationship or not.

