 “An all-encompassing failure”: Azealia Banks slams Drake over his response to Joe Budden’s negative review

Singer Drake recently replied to Joe Budden's negative review of his song For All The Dogs and called Joe Budden out for his failed music career. Rapper Azealia Banks also commented on this. The drama between the Toosie Slide singer and Budden escalated as several people started reacting and Azealia's response has been receiving reactions from internet users.

Azealia Banks shared a story on Instagram in which she called the singer an all-encompassing failure. Her post further read,

"Does Drake know his nose job and liposuction is not hiphop?? Does Drake know that no one who actually understands hiphop - a culture born from oppressed, don't reeeeeeeeallly care about his soft-toothed colonized confused mixed-race facsimile attempts to exhibit the true authenticity of an actual MC?"

For those unaware, all of this began when the former singer Joe Budden dissed Drake on his podcast and said that the God's Plan singer makes music for the younger generation.

After this, the singer responded to it and said that Joe is a failed singer and now he is trying to get fame by commenting on the Hotline Bling singer's songs. As the singer hit back at Joe, Azealia shared a story about the drama and slammed the singer for his response to Joe Budden.

Azealia's comment about this went viral and several social media users started reacting to it.

Social media users' reactions as Azealia slams Drake for replying to Joe Budden's negative review about For All The Dogs

As Azealia shared her opinion about the drama and slammed the singer, several social media users reacted to it. Some said that Azealia's response was great, while others reacted by saying that she is doing it for fame.

Azealia on her Instagram story even said that hip-hop is getting trashy with each passing day. She also said that the singer is redundant and no one cares about his music.

What did Joe Budden say about Drake's music?

During a recent podcast, Joe Budden talked about the Slime You Out and his music and said that the Rich Flex singer is making music for the children and is not changing a thing about his music. Budden said,

"He rappin’ for the children. Yo dog, I had to look up how old this ni**a was when I finished listening to the album. You are 36. Your birthday is in 20 days. I Googled that, too. You’re going to be 37 years old. Get the fu*k away from some of these younger ni**as. And stop fu*king these 25-year-olds."

Joe Budden concluded by saying that he wants the One Dance singer to make music for adults and he should try to rap for adults.