10 world-famous Korean actors who have featured in K-pop music videos

Recent cameos by globally renowned Korean actors in several K-pop music videos have proved what fans already knew- the Korean music industry is slowly achieving global dominance. From NewJeans to BTS' Jung Kook, established musicians are not averse to sharing the screen with well-known actors.

Quite a few K-drama stars were seen in these videos before the Hallyu wave made them famous around the world. From Park Min-young to Song Joong-ki, many of Korean entertainment's favorite actors got their start with K-pop artists on accompanying music videos.

The practice has diminished in the past few years because fans prefer to see their favorite singers rather than actors unknown to them. But actors are starting to come back to K-pop, making this the perfect time to look at famous stars who were in Korean music videos.

Song Joong-ki, Park Min-young, and more established stars who were seen in K-pop music videos across generations

1) Jung Ho-yeon (and Tony Leung) in NewJeans' Cool With You & Get Up

The most recent and most surprising appearances in K-pop music videos were by Tony Leung (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) on NewJeans' Cool With You (and Get Up) sides A and B.

Channeling the acting skills cultivated on Squid Game, Ho-yeon is the main star of the music videos. She plays a mystical, invisible creature isolated from the world. After falling in love with a human, she sheds her past with her clothes.

In the side B video, a cupid, Tony, makes the mortal she loves lose interest in her and fall in love with another. This sudden cameo by the Hong Kong-based actor was a surprise but received a lot of praise from his South Korean fans, as did Ho-yeon's characterization of the immortal.

2) Han So-hee in BTS' Jung Kook's Seven

Although some may question whether Seven is a K-pop music video, Jung Kook's status as a BTS member pushes it into the Korean music category. Han So-hee plays the wronged girlfriend who the singer keeps trying to win over in the video. Subsequently, Jung Kook follows her around, trying to get her to talk to him through natural disasters and accidents.

The My Name actress was first announced to be a part of the video on July 1, 2023, and fans were excited to see the K-drama actor opposite the Dreamers singer. She was praised for her appearance and acting skills in the music video when it was released.

3) Choi Woo-shik, 4) Park Hyung-shik, and 5) Park Seo-joon with BTS' V in Peakboy's Gyopo Hairstyle

The Wooga Squad consists of heavyweights in the worlds of K-pop and K-drama. As a favor to Peakboy, Park Hyung-shik, Choi Woo-shik, Park Seo-joon, and BTS' V made cameos in his K-pop music video for Gyopo Hairstyle.

While Choi Woo-shik plays the role of the photographer in the video, Park Hyung-shik is a disgruntled customer, and Park Seo-joon is a camera director trying to rein in a dancing Peakboy on a version of The Tonight Show. BTS' V, who made his acting debut in Hwarang, stars as a waiter raising a cocktail glass like Leonardo DiCaprio from The Great Gatsby before serving it to a version of Peakboy.

A fun, addictive song, Gyopo Hairstyle also has a cameo by Korean-Nigerian actor and model Han Hyun-min, known for his role in Netflix's So Not Worth It.

6) Park Seo-joon in BANG YONG GUK's I Remember (with YANG YO SEOP)

Before Park Seo-joon became a certified superstar, he starred in the K-pop music video for I Remember by BAP's Bang Yong-guk and BEAST's Yang Yo-seop. Playing out like a neo-noir short film, Seo-joon's character remembers the tumultuous relationship with his girlfriend before going to rescue her from kidnappers.

While the song spotlights Yo-seop's vocals and Yong-guk's rap, actors Seo-joon and Han Su-yeon steal the show with their brilliant performances. Park Seo-joon's first-ever role cemented his talent, and it is hardly a surprise that he makes his Hollywood feature film debut in The Marvels soon.

7) Song Joong-ki in Kim Jong-kook's Men are All Like That

Many people know Kim Jong-kook due to variety shows like Running Man and his YouTube GYM JONGKOOK, but he is a gifted vocalist with many beautiful songs under his belt.

Song Joong-ki stars in this K-pop music video showcasing the ups and downs of any relationship. Slowly, the love deepens, and one cannot imagine life without the other. However, one cannot guarantee longevity, and one might lose interest despite the relationship shared.

The Vincenzo star portrays intense contrasting emotions with aplomb, and it is worth watching this music video for him and Kim Jong-kook's incomparable voice.

8) Lee Min-ho in Sandara "Dara" Park's KISS

Pairing a fresh-faced Lee Min-ho and Dara from 2NE1's heydays with a shocking kiss and slap, this very iconic and unforgettable K-pop music video caused a stir when it was released.

Their electric chemistry and the unsatisfactory ending caused the beer company that produced KISS to release an epilogue with the two characters from the music reuniting. Several comments below the original K-pop music video lament that there is no K-drama starring Lee Min-ho and Sandara Park, and we could not agree more.

9) Park Bo-young in IU's Only I Didn't Know

Composed by Yoon Sang, the K-pop music video for Only I Didn't Know also stars the composer with Park Bo-young and IU herself. The Strong Girl Bong-soon actress seems to be reliving the days of her breakup with a faceless person (Sang), while shots of IU singing are intercut with the story.

Bo-young shines in her emotionally charged role, while the music is a departure from IU's previous pop songs, allowing her to expand her range as she grows older.

10) Park Min-young in BIG BANG's Haru Haru

While this was hardly Park Min-young's first stint with acting, it definitely pivoted her fame to greater heights. As G-Dragon's partner who pretends to betray him and date his friend T.O.P., Min-young plays the part of the heartbroken girlfriend to perfection.

Without giving anything in the K-pop music video away, it can be said that G-Dragon's protagonist has had a misunderstanding that was only encouraged by T.O.P. and Park Min-young's characters. Musically, Haru Haru cemented the "BIGBANG" sound that the group is well-known for and has become one of its most popular songs.

It is rare to see global and K-drama stars make cameos in K-pop music videos in new songs, but NewJeans' recent music videos with Tony Leung and Jung Ho-yeon prove that the trend might be making a resurgent comeback. Whether or not one prefers to have actors in videos, one has to admit that it definitely adds to the storyline and drama.

