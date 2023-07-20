On July 20, 2023, NewJeans rolled out the music video of their latest single, Cool With You, which featured two significant Korean actors in the industry, Jung Ho-yeon and Tony Leung. Despite the stunning cinematography in the video, it has garnered some negative reactions due to the choice of concept, given that it has certain sensual elements.

Cool With You's music video showcases the protagonist (Jung Ho-yeon) - who represents an immortal being - engaging in a few love-making scenes with her love interest. While this was already problematic, the camera then cuts to reveal that NewJeans were watching the same, which made it all the more awkward and inappropriate, as per viewers.

Given that the members of NewJeans are still minors, netizens criticized ADOR and its CEO Min Hee-jin for picking such a mature theme.

❍ @knztheworld like i understand this artistically but since this not the first incident or time concern has been raised with this group, let alone min heejin i cant help but feel massively uncomfortable with this twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

Some netizens, however, appreciated the nuanced theme of the music video and expressed the same on Twitter:

🦇 @PhDinrk cool with you is so sad, my heart ached for eros, she could never have what she literally is, love. god how much i love newjeans music & all forms of their art, all of which makes them stand out, from their music, to mv, to choreos, even album covers, everything is so beautiful

Fans express their love-hate relationship with NewJeans' latest single's music video, Cool With You

NewJeans has been one of the most successful rookie groups in the industry as of now, with their limited yet extremely impressive discography. Almost all the tracks they've put forth have left a lasting impression on the listeners, and have effortlessly gone viral. Naturally, when the announcement for their latest single's music video was announced, many awaited the same with high expectations.

Cool With You's video was a cinematic masterpiece. As soon as the song and its music video landed on the internet, netizens theorized that the protagonist of the music video represented a Cupid who then turns out to be a fallen angel. Instead of making humans fall in love with each other, she, as an immortal being, does the forbidden act of falling in love with a human being.

A certain section of Twitter rained praises on the concept, song, as well as performances.

jas get up! @newjified

pic.twitter.com/miwl5ARUkp the song??? the choreography??? the cinematography??? the acting??? everything about cool with you and it’s music video was perfect.

🧚🏼‍♀️ get up! SEVEN is OUT @nwjnsbts



everything abt Cool With You, from the MV artistry, plot and direction, down to their music, is perfection and work of an ART

pic.twitter.com/CdCcNPko9M its abt time everyone get out of their delusions and accept newjeans are in a league of their own.everything abt Cool With You, from the MV artistry, plot and direction, down to their music, is perfection and work of an ART

newtannies ⁷𓃺 @newtannies



COOL WITH YOU MV OUT NOW

#CoolWith_NewJeans #CoolWithYou

@NewJeans_ADOR This is the most heartfelt and dreamy song, the girls vocals heavenly deliveredCOOL WITH YOU MV OUT NOW@NewJeans_ADOR pic.twitter.com/TeznIv27XG

fau get up! @newjimuse

pic.twitter.com/QxaFEH54Wt okay i was watching the cool with you mv again and this scene GAGGED me, the eerie background music, hoyeon's facial changes, tony's sudden appearance (his aura is no joke lol) cool with you starting to play as she runs towards micol.... GOOSEBUMPS

🧚🏼‍♀️ get up! SEVEN is OUT @nwjnsbts ppl and locals are in LOVE with Cool With You MV and song outside of this app. the girls and the directors are getting so many praises 🥹

GET UP ꔫ @likesnwjns



COOL WITH YOU MV OUT NOW

#CoolWith_NewJeans

pic.twitter.com/Uca9XccI1d how does everything newjeans release REWIRE my brain. they NEVER MISSCOOL WITH YOU MV OUT NOW

jer 😜 @hanniph6m



pic.twitter.com/2ickjNJ3Wo AS GRACEFUL AS SWANS, OUR NEWJEANS BEST GIRLS ONCE AGAIN OUTDID THEMSELVES WITH COOL WITH YOU!

However, criticism soon followed the shower of praises that the Cool With You music video received. There were two scenes that netizens were most uncomfortable with and concerned about.

In the Cool With You MV, one scene exposed Jung Ho-yeon climbing onto a bed on which her human love interest was lying. Soon after, there was a scene where the protagonist was seen removing her clothes and a silhouette of her nude body was showcased.

While the concept in itself was expressed as inappropriate for NewJeans given their young age, aspects where the members were showcased as watching such scenes were criticized in particular.

While some fans tried to defend that it's an immortal being and nudity and other sensual scenes aren't to be taken seriously, people still expressed that it was unnecessary. They also added that many overlook these concerning aspects just because the tracks are addictive and unique, which lets the company and its CEO get away with it.

jay @tensorfied_ quotes clutching at straws to defend this “she’s an immortal being” ok and what business does an immortal being got to be doing all that? with minors having a front row seat?? twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

semi ia @flrtspixy



in NO CONTEXT should ANY media have a sensually shot scene of two adults in bed spliced together with a scene of kids (especially WATCHING the adults). i need you to understand p3d0s make/use things like this video as “legal” csa material (aka child p*rn) qrts “she’s invisible”in NO CONTEXT should ANY media have a sensually shot scene of two adults in bed spliced together with a scene of kids (especially WATCHING the adults). i need you to understand p3d0s make/use things like this video as “legal” csa material (aka child p*rn) twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

❍ @knztheworld like i understand this artistically but since this not the first incident or time concern has been raised with this group, let alone min heejin i cant help but feel massively uncomfortable with this twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

outlaw ebi 🌶 san month @hwaIights everyone jumping thru fiery rings to defend this concept i raise this question for you: why can minors not do concepts suited for minors and why are minors being pushed to do and promote concepts suited for adults twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

li @ryulogs this is the result of y’all continuing to support a group of minors when their ceo is clearly trying to push an image for them that isn’t appropriate :/ twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

♱ @skzsahyun this woman is literally projecting all her weird fantasies into these girls songs and music videos twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

sherliam wedding organiser @RYUS4NG mjn is gonna come up with some dumb statement and everyone is gonna go “guys i know this weird but the song is so goodd” and ignore her weirdness once again twitter.com/fromisburgers/…

Given that this isn't the first time NewJeans were made to be associated with inappropriate lyrics or themes, fans are now rallying for authorities to be held accountable. The lyrics for their earlier track, Cookie, were also criticized for similar reasons.