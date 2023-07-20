On July 20, 2023, NewJeans rolled out the music video of their latest single, Cool With You, which featured two significant Korean actors in the industry, Jung Ho-yeon and Tony Leung. Despite the stunning cinematography in the video, it has garnered some negative reactions due to the choice of concept, given that it has certain sensual elements.
Cool With You's music video showcases the protagonist (Jung Ho-yeon) - who represents an immortal being - engaging in a few love-making scenes with her love interest. While this was already problematic, the camera then cuts to reveal that NewJeans were watching the same, which made it all the more awkward and inappropriate, as per viewers.
Given that the members of NewJeans are still minors, netizens criticized ADOR and its CEO Min Hee-jin for picking such a mature theme.
Some netizens, however, appreciated the nuanced theme of the music video and expressed the same on Twitter:
Fans express their love-hate relationship with NewJeans' latest single's music video, Cool With You
NewJeans has been one of the most successful rookie groups in the industry as of now, with their limited yet extremely impressive discography. Almost all the tracks they've put forth have left a lasting impression on the listeners, and have effortlessly gone viral. Naturally, when the announcement for their latest single's music video was announced, many awaited the same with high expectations.
Cool With You's video was a cinematic masterpiece. As soon as the song and its music video landed on the internet, netizens theorized that the protagonist of the music video represented a Cupid who then turns out to be a fallen angel. Instead of making humans fall in love with each other, she, as an immortal being, does the forbidden act of falling in love with a human being.
A certain section of Twitter rained praises on the concept, song, as well as performances.
However, criticism soon followed the shower of praises that the Cool With You music video received. There were two scenes that netizens were most uncomfortable with and concerned about.
In the Cool With You MV, one scene exposed Jung Ho-yeon climbing onto a bed on which her human love interest was lying. Soon after, there was a scene where the protagonist was seen removing her clothes and a silhouette of her nude body was showcased.
While the concept in itself was expressed as inappropriate for NewJeans given their young age, aspects where the members were showcased as watching such scenes were criticized in particular.
While some fans tried to defend that it's an immortal being and nudity and other sensual scenes aren't to be taken seriously, people still expressed that it was unnecessary. They also added that many overlook these concerning aspects just because the tracks are addictive and unique, which lets the company and its CEO get away with it.
Given that this isn't the first time NewJeans were made to be associated with inappropriate lyrics or themes, fans are now rallying for authorities to be held accountable. The lyrics for their earlier track, Cookie, were also criticized for similar reasons.