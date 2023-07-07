5 romantic K-dramas with happy endings on Netflix: Business Proposal, Crash Landing On You, and more

While the influx of realistic shows is a noticeable change over the last few years, there is just something about good, old-fashioned K-dramas with happy endings. No one can deny the pull of Korean shows on Netflix, especially since the streaming platform announced its intention to pump more money into Korean content at the beginning of 2023.

Romantic shows might not be getting as much attention as compared to survival shows like Squid Game, but the following list of K-dramas on Netflix will surely make viewers smile. Tooth-achingly sweet moments mixed with a hearty dose of melodrama that leads to a satisfying conclusion are the mark of any good romantic K-drama.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Descendants of the Sun, and more binge-worthy K-dramas with happy endings on Netflix

1) Crash Landing On You (2019-20)

Writer: Park Ji-eun

Director: Lee Jung-hyo

Cast: Son Ye-jin, Hyun Bin, Seo Ji-hye, Kim Jung-hyun, and more

Picture a young South Korean heiress on vacation who accidentally ends up in North Korean territory and is rescued by a soldier. This is the premise of Crash Landing On You (or CLOY) that was released in 2019 and took the whole world by storm.

The show introduced many to the timeless watching pleasure given by K-dramas and also was partly responsible for one of the most popular couples, BinJin. Although the plot might sound fantastical, there is a lot to love about CLOY, making it the first pick among the K-dramas with happy endings.

2) Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Writer: Kim Eun-sook, Kim Won-seok

Director: Lee Eung-bok, Baek Sang-hoon

Cast: Song Joong-ki, Song Hye-kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji-won, Lee Jin-ki, aka SHINee's Onew, and more

Another romance that includes a soldier, this time from the South Korean army, Descendants of the Sun catapulted its lead actors into immediate fame in many parts of Asia. While the lead couple and their romance are the focal points in the series, the depiction of difficult choices in extreme situations and the chermistry of the second lead make it worth watching.

Despite the emotional journey, this show will take viewers on, it is among the K-dramas with happy endings that people often return to because of the writing, acting, and chemistry between the leads, the then-called Song-Song couple.

3) What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? (2018)

Writer: Jung Eun-young

Director: Park Joon-hwa

Cast: Park Min-young, Park Seo-joon, and more

A narcissistic boss is surprised when his loyal secretary suddenly announces her decision to resign from her job seemingly out of the blue. There might be more to the story, but one should watch What's Wrong with Secretary Kim? to find out.

With two major K-drama heavyweights leading the series, this is one of the shows with happy endings that many viewers rewatched because it was the whole package that included laughs, tears, drama, lovable secondary characters, and a great ending.

4) Strong Woman Bong-Soon (2017)

Writer: Baek Mi-kyung

Director: Lee Hyung-min

Cast: Park Bo-young, Park Hyung-sik, Ji Soo, and more

When a woman with super strength comes across a gaming company's CEO, he immediately hires her to become his bodyguard. Despite her petite stature, she fights men double her size while wanting to seem sophisticated to the person she has a crush on.

This is one of the K-dramas with happy endings that does not seem to progress at a snail's pace, making for a satisfying viewing even by those who don't like romantic comedies. With an overarching mystery weaving its way through Strong Woman Do Bong-soon, this series has something for everyone.

5) Business Proposal (2022)

Writer: Han Seol-hee, Han Bo-hee

Director: Park Seon-ho

Cast: Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, Seol In-ah

A woman goes on a blind date in place of her friend, hoping to dissuade the potential suitor by any means possible. However, he takes a liking to her, and she is stuck pretending to be someone she is not while fighting her growing feelings for the man.

With all the makings of a romantic comedy, Business Proposal is a short yet fun series that will appeal to most viewers. An attractive cast, heartwarming friendships, and the chemistry between the main couple and the second leads mark this show among the K-dramas with happy endings.

Whether or not one is a regular watcher of romantic shows, these K-dramas with happy endings have a pervasive universal appeal. From heartwarming stories with a twist to love forged in the midst of war, the above shows present a good mix for viewers looking for comforting finales.

