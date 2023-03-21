Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's relationship timeline: The BinJin love story from the beginning

After dismissing rumors about them separating in private, K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, the so-called BinJin couple, have given fans more reason to envy their heartwarming relationship.

Working together on the 2019-20 Korean drama series, Crash Landing On You, at the beginning of the pandemic catapulted the pair into international success and won the hearts of scores of fans across the world.

This wasn't the first time the two actors had worked together as they'd previously also collaborated on the 2018 movie, The Negotiation. For many, the eventual marriage of Hyun Bin and Ye-jin was a long time coming, with their successful drama series serving as an indicator of their adorable chemistry and incredible allure.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin first interacted publicly in 2014

July 17, 2014: Interaction at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN)

kittywave @binjinwave stealing @yejin_fans’s 0101 caption: SO WHO’S GONNA TELL THIS 2014 HYUN BIN AND SON YEJIN THAT THEY WILL FALL INLOVE 🥺 stealing @yejin_fans’s 0101 caption: SO WHO’S GONNA TELL THIS 2014 HYUN BIN AND SON YEJIN THAT THEY WILL FALL INLOVE 🥺😩💕 https://t.co/7p8xFjHKrd

The first time Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin interacted in public was when they won the Producers' Choice Award Female and Male, respectively, at the 2014 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. They were seated next to each other during the ceremony and even went up to the stage together.

While they were not in a relationship at the time, this moment seems to serve as a precursor to their eventual wedding and parenthood.

Despite Ye-jin making a special appearance in her now-husband's drama, Secret Garden, in 2011, the two did not share any scenes together, and as such, they didn't meet until 2014.

2017-18: Filming and promotions of The Negotiation take place, with the BinJin pair's close friendship becoming evident

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first worked together in 2017-18 on The Negotiation. Apparently, he wasn't sure about doing the film but once he heard that Ye-jin was also part of it, Hyun Bin agreed to star in it.

The actress mentioned that she was stunned by her co-star's "great skin and hair," according to Soompi, while the Secret Garden actor said that he would love to work on another project with Ye-jin in a 2019 interview with Esquire Korea.

Son Ye-jin also posted a few photographs of the pair hanging out together during the promotional phase of the movie, with her posts revealing that she had spent Chuseok (akin to Thanksgiving in Korea) with Hyun Bin as well.

January 2019: Rumors about the couple spending time together

Several rumors about the actors spending time together, traveling to LA, and going on dates surfaced prior to them being announced as leads on Crash Landing On You.

The majority of them were refuted by both their agencies, claiming that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were just friends.

2019-20: Reunited for Crash Landing On You and its following success

chum-myong 🥂 @chummychurri Hyun Bin and Son Yejin ‘Crash Landing on You’ pictorial for Netflix.



A thread 🖼 Hyun Bin and Son Yejin ‘Crash Landing on You’ pictorial for Netflix.A thread 🖼 https://t.co/4bRdmfTgO4

Crash Landing On You (or CLOY) was what slingshotted the BinJin duo into international success, eventually becoming the series that many Korean drama enthusiasts count among the best-ever romantic K-dramas.

It was a cross-border romance between a North Korean soldier and a South Korean woman whose parachute accident lands her in North Korean territory.

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin's chemistry on the show was undeniable, with fans of the show hoping for the on-screen couple to get into a relationship off-screen too.

January 1, 2021: Agencies of both actors confirm their relationship, as does Son Ye-jin's Instagram post

After Dispatch was suggested to have gotten evidence of the two K-drama stars dating, the agencies confirmed that they were indeed seeing each other for about eight months, soon after the filming of CLOY had wrapped up.

In an Instagram post, Ye-jin said that her first update that New Year's was about her personal life, saying that "it happened that way", and that it felt a bit awkward to tell her fans in this fashion, but felt necessary to do so. Fans all over the world cheered when they learned this news.

February 2021: Endorsing a Filipino brand together

Son Ye-jin and Hyun became the brand ambassadors of SMART, a brand based in the Philippines which was also endorsed by K-pop superstars BTS.

9-10 February, 2022: The BinJin couple announce their engagement

In an interview with You Quiz on the Block, which aired on February 9, 2022, Ye-jin revealed that her present love (Hyun Bin) was her "first love," making it a cute moment for fans of the couple.

Soon after, on February 10, both actors' agencies revealed the couple's engagement, with Hyun Bin using his company's Instagram page to talk about their intentions of moving forward as a married couple.

Son Ye-jin also posted a picture of a tiny wedding dress and spoke (in both English and Korean) about how thankful she was for her fans' support so far, and that she hoped they would celebrate this special occasion with her.

The wedding ceremony was to be a private affair, which would take place in March 2022, according to statements released by their agencies.

March 2022: The much-awaited BinJin wedding takes place, and some pictures of the ceremony are released to the public

kath @kdramatreats Hyun Bin and Son Yejin official wedding photos 🤍 Hyun Bin and Son Yejin official wedding photos 🤍 https://t.co/OWYx1guvdN

The two stars released a joint statement through their agencies in March:

“Actors Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple.”

This was accompanied by some pictures of the ceremony where Son Ye-jin is the ever-glowing bride in white and Hyun Bin shines in a tuxedo.

June-November 2022: Pregnancy announcements and the birth of a baby boy

Son Ye-jin's pregnancy was announced to the world on June 27, 2022, via an Instagram post, and exactly five months later, on November 27, 2022, the two actors' agencies revealed that she and Hyun Bin were now parents to a baby boy.

The actress revealed a photograph of her baby's feet in December of the same year, causing fans of the couple to gush over the gentle and adorable nature of the post, with the child being a symbol of the BinJin couple's love for each other.

January-March 2023: Hyun Bin talks about his family, squashes divorce rumors

#BinJin Love Is…..Destiny | Baby Kim is here @writer_liltash



Sept 22:

What makes you a plus? FAMILY.

Dec 22:

Tell us about the happy news. -I GOT A BABY-

What makes you a plus? MY BABY & WIFE.

Feb 23:

My life is BLESSED. I am HAPPY. I finally feel my life is COMPLETE. #HyunBin expressing his happiness as a husband & father in WORDS.Sept 22:What makes you a plus? FAMILY.Dec 22:Tell us about the happy news. -I GOT A BABY-What makes you a plus? MY BABY & WIFE.Feb 23:My life is BLESSED. I am HAPPY. I finally feel my life is COMPLETE. #HyunBin expressing his happiness as a husband & father in WORDS.Sept 22: What makes you a plus? FAMILY. Dec 22: Tell us about the happy news. -I GOT A BABY-What makes you a plus? MY BABY & WIFE.Feb 23: My life is BLESSED. I am HAPPY. I finally feel my life is COMPLETE. https://t.co/rRlOwmzd9b

Proud father and husband Hyun Bin has always been happy to talk about his family during interviews, whether it's his wife making him breakfast or how cute his son is. While he has never shied away from mentioning Son Ye-jin, his affection for his wife is palpable whenever he mentions her, crediting her for making him feel like his family is complete.

Fans are appreciative of him raving about his family, making them feel like they are living vicariously through the actor.

On March 15, 2023, a video posted on YouTube suggested that Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were splitting up due to the latter's excessive gambling (which he undertook abroad). Both agencies shot down the rumor, with Ye-jin's company threatening legal measures against baseless allegations and fake news in particular.

Most fans did not believe in gossipmongering to begin with, and the statements appeased their minds about the breakup of their favorite MinJin couple.

EriZenMy @erizen_my

#HYUNBIN #HYUN_BIN I have seen HYUN BIN's movies and series since last month.They were really wonderful.He was amazing in "THE POINT MEN" too. I have seen HYUN BIN's movies and series since last month.They were really wonderful.He was amazing in "THE POINT MEN" too.#HYUNBIN #HYUN_BIN https://t.co/FCvzFClDqM

Hyun Bin is busy filming for his upcoming film releases such as The Point Men and Harbin, while Son Ye-jin is taking it a little easier and spending time with her child as of now.

Poll : Do you like the BinJin (Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin couple? Yes No 0 votes