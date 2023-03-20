“I followed BinJin because of their obvious love”: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fans show support for the pair amidst false divorce rumours

Actors and real-life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have found themselves in a strange controversy. On Wednesday, March 15, a YouTube video claimed that the Crash Landing On You pair had gotten a divorce by mutual agreement.

The YouTuber, whose handle name is @bmnhgmhg, alleged that Hyun Bin is addicted to gambling and gambles abroad, causing huge financial losses for the pair. This addiction, the video stated, caused Son Ye-jin to file for a divorce from her actor-husband.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s agencies have released separate statements denying the divorce rumors and announced that they would take legal action against these malicious rumors. Additionally, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fans have rallied together to support the much-loved pair amidst false divorce rumors.

“I followed BinJin because of their obvious love,” one fan tweeted in response to the false divorce rumors. For those unversed, BinJin is the fan-gifted couple name for the Crash Landing On You pair.

빈진 가족 @enzosprite



Action speaks louder than words.



Haters… Are full of hate. I followed BinJin because of their obvious love. 🏻🫶🏻 Quintessential L  @__ekleona VAST said, "We are responding to reports and deletions. If we want to respond legally, we can, but it is so absurd that we are not doing that. ."



Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s respective agencies are also reaching out to YouTube to take down the fake video

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s respective agencies - VAST Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment - shared separate statements denying the divorce rumors, calling them “fake” and “groundless.”

They revealed that they are constantly monitoring the situation and will take legal action against the YouTube content creator @bmnhgmhg. Additionally, they are reaching out to YouTube to take down the fake video.

In a statement, VAST Entertainment said:

“[The YouTuber’s claims are] groundless. It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review.”

Meanwhile, MSteam Entertainment said:

“This is obviously fake news. We are constantly monitoring [the situation] internally, and we have already requested YouTube to delete the video. We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video].”

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fans have also taken to social media to show support for the pair, who have found themselves in this strange controversy.

K 🥂BinJinMommyDaddy @Karlee____



Life is beautiful, indeed.

Always happy for You wake up to the sight of the love of your life beside you, then you get to see the boy who looks like you.Life is beautiful, indeed.Always happy for #BinJin You wake up to the sight of the love of your life beside you, then you get to see the boy who looks like you.Life is beautiful, indeed. Always happy for #BinJin ❤️ https://t.co/m3nDo4h8NX

존예진🐰 @handeuxoxo

#BinJin MSTeam Ent, "Fake news is spreading to a serious extent on YouTube. Data are being organized not only for channel reporting but also for future legal action. We will organize it internally and take legal action against fake news that crosses the line." MSTeam Ent, "Fake news is spreading to a serious extent on YouTube. Data are being organized not only for channel reporting but also for future legal action. We will organize it internally and take legal action against fake news that crosses the line."#BinJin

존예진🐰 @handeuxoxo

#BinJin VAST Entertainment, "Both divorce and gambling rumors are not true. Legal action will be taken on the issue while monitoring in real time. We will do everything we can." VAST Entertainment, "Both divorce and gambling rumors are not true. Legal action will be taken on the issue while monitoring in real time. We will do everything we can."#BinJin

alou68🌹 Multi Stan of SonYeJin, SonEonJin, Kitty @alou68charm Tantenya 알콩🧚 @eghamongg Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin couple spread fake news, such as rumors of divorce,

both agencies "Legal response after data investigation"

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's couple are suffering from malicious rumors. In the end, the two agencies are discussing legal responses to fake news that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin couple spread fake news, such as rumors of divorce,both agencies "Legal response after data investigation"Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's couple are suffering from malicious rumors. In the end, the two agencies are discussing legal responses to fake news that Antis, Haters should include also on Twitter, IG, Facebook, DC, Youtube, and all sites that slander BinJin. It's about time VAMS. Do your job. Protect BinJin at all cost twitter.com/eghamongg/stat… Antis, Haters should include also on Twitter, IG, Facebook, DC, Youtube, and all sites that slander BinJin. It's about time VAMS. Do your job. Protect BinJin at all cost twitter.com/eghamongg/stat…

V @v_lovez

Also,look at the comments under all the posts,none believe in it not only it sounds ridiculous to the max but coz they know Hyunbin and Yejin are living their best life rn twitter.com/teaatwimee/sta… 🤭 @teaatwimee 🏻



i’m not surprised they believe and are celebrating these rumours lol, they treat weibo like it’s the encyclopaedia 🤣 that farat SHK fan is actually so jobless, the way she lurks amongst other fandoms (yejin’s, hyunbin’s, binjin’s specifically) every day.. WE ARE SO FAMOUSi’m not surprised they believe and are celebrating these rumours lol, they treat weibo like it’s the encyclopaedia 🤣 that farat SHK fan is actually so jobless, the way she lurks amongst other fandoms (yejin’s, hyunbin’s, binjin’s specifically) every day.. WE ARE SO FAMOUS 💅🏻i’m not surprised they believe and are celebrating these rumours lol, they treat weibo like it’s the encyclopaedia 🤣 KMedias reporting it not coz they believe in it but coz BinJin is another victim of those Youtubers..Also,look at the comments under all the posts,none believe in it not only it sounds ridiculous to the max but coz they know Hyunbin and Yejin are living their best life rn KMedias reporting it not coz they believe in it but coz BinJin is another victim of those Youtubers..Also,look at the comments under all the posts,none believe in it not only it sounds ridiculous to the max but coz they know Hyunbin and Yejin are living their best life rn 😂 twitter.com/teaatwimee/sta…

🤭 @teaatwimee Quintessential L  @__ekleona VAST said, "We are responding to reports and deletions. If we want to respond legally, we can, but it is so absurd that we are not doing that. ."



Son Yejin's agency MSTeam also announced, "This is absurd fake news. We will review what measures to take internally." VAST said, "We are responding to reports and deletions. If we want to respond legally, we can, but it is so absurd that we are not doing that. ."Son Yejin's agency MSTeam also announced, "This is absurd fake news. We will review what measures to take internally." Please, I hope they at least send warnings to those channels that love to use Binjin for clout. Enough is enough twitter.com/__ekleona/stat… Please, I hope they at least send warnings to those channels that love to use Binjin for clout. Enough is enough twitter.com/__ekleona/stat…

Son Yejin Archive @Yejingallery



Protect Binjin at all costs Their wedding anniversary is coming up soon. All the antis and trolls will be seething on that dayProtect Binjin at all costs Their wedding anniversary is coming up soon. All the antis and trolls will be seething on that day 😂Protect Binjin at all costs https://t.co/9MQVaA94eE

What was in the YouTube video?

Korean YouTube content creator @bmnhgmhg posted a YouTube shorts video claiming that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have filed for divorce, which will come through by April. The reason was said to be Hyun Bin’s gambling addiction which led to heavy financial losses.

The YouTuber also stated that the Secret Garden star lost about $2.29 million or ₩3.00 billion through stock investments and is neck deep in debt. According to the video, the Thirty-Nine actress tried to maintain the marriage but couldn’t and initiated the divorce.

The YouTuber further claimed that news of their divorce was discussed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon but instead showed a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! Featuring Jimmy Kimmel.

Apparently, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Crash Landing On You couple’s breakup issue on his show, stating that despite being a handsome top star, his vices were getting out of hand.

Despite having no subtitles, it is understandable to viewers that this is taken from Jimmy Kimmel’s past shows and has no relation to the actors. Additionally, YouTuber @bmnhgmhg has always been notorious for sharing false rumors surrounding various celebrities.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: A brief timeline of events

South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin met on the sets of the movie Negotiation in 2018, where they first got acquainted with each other.

Subsequently, they starred in the 2019 superhit K-drama Crash Landing On You, starring Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye as well. They started dating after wrapping up the drama in 2020. Korean media outlet Dispatch made the news about their relationship public.

On March 31, 2022, the couple officially got married in the presence of their friends and family. The same year, on November 27, the pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Currently, Hyun Bin is busy with his film releases, and Son Ye-jin is busy spending time with her baby boy.

