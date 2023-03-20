“I followed BinJin because of their obvious love”: Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fans show support for the pair amidst false divorce rumours

Actors and real-life couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have found themselves in a strange controversy. On Wednesday, March 15, a YouTube video claimed that the Crash Landing On You pair had gotten a divorce by mutual agreement.
The YouTuber, whose handle name is @bmnhgmhg, alleged that Hyun Bin is addicted to gambling and gambles abroad, causing huge financial losses for the pair. This addiction, the video stated, caused Son Ye-jin to file for a divorce from her actor-husband.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s agencies have released separate statements denying the divorce rumors and announced that they would take legal action against these malicious rumors. Additionally, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fans have rallied together to support the much-loved pair amidst false divorce rumors.
“I followed BinJin because of their obvious love,” one fan tweeted in response to the false divorce rumors. For those unversed, BinJin is the fan-gifted couple name for the Crash Landing On You pair.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s respective agencies are also reaching out to YouTube to take down the fake video
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s respective agencies - VAST Entertainment and MSteam Entertainment - shared separate statements denying the divorce rumors, calling them “fake” and “groundless.”
They revealed that they are constantly monitoring the situation and will take legal action against the YouTube content creator @bmnhgmhg. Additionally, they are reaching out to YouTube to take down the fake video.
In a statement, VAST Entertainment said:
“[The YouTuber’s claims are] groundless. It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review.”
Meanwhile, MSteam Entertainment said:
“This is obviously fake news. We are constantly monitoring [the situation] internally, and we have already requested YouTube to delete the video. We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video].”
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin’s fans have also taken to social media to show support for the pair, who have found themselves in this strange controversy.
What was in the YouTube video?
Korean YouTube content creator @bmnhgmhg posted a YouTube shorts video claiming that Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin have filed for divorce, which will come through by April. The reason was said to be Hyun Bin’s gambling addiction which led to heavy financial losses.
The YouTuber also stated that the Secret Garden star lost about $2.29 million or ₩3.00 billion through stock investments and is neck deep in debt. According to the video, the Thirty-Nine actress tried to maintain the marriage but couldn’t and initiated the divorce.
The YouTuber further claimed that news of their divorce was discussed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon but instead showed a clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! Featuring Jimmy Kimmel.
Apparently, Jimmy Kimmel addressed the Crash Landing On You couple’s breakup issue on his show, stating that despite being a handsome top star, his vices were getting out of hand.
Despite having no subtitles, it is understandable to viewers that this is taken from Jimmy Kimmel’s past shows and has no relation to the actors. Additionally, YouTuber @bmnhgmhg has always been notorious for sharing false rumors surrounding various celebrities.
Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin: A brief timeline of events
South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin met on the sets of the movie Negotiation in 2018, where they first got acquainted with each other.
Subsequently, they starred in the 2019 superhit K-drama Crash Landing On You, starring Kim Jung-hyun and Seo Ji-hye as well. They started dating after wrapping up the drama in 2020. Korean media outlet Dispatch made the news about their relationship public.
On March 31, 2022, the couple officially got married in the presence of their friends and family. The same year, on November 27, the pair welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Currently, Hyun Bin is busy with his film releases, and Son Ye-jin is busy spending time with her baby boy.