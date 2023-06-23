5 times Park Seo-joon proved him as the perfect onscreen boyfriend

K-drama actor Park Seo-joon effortlessly stands as one of the most notable actors in the industry. With quite a versatile list of series and movies making up his filmography, the actor is known for his dimensional acting that never fails to impress the audience. While he takes up various kinds of roles in the works he appears in, he's famously known for his ideal boyfriend image onscreen.

With unique ways of love confession, small gestures of affection, and melt-worthy words of comfort, Park Seo-joon ticks all the boxes required for a perfect boyfriend with every role he takes up. His career, which started in 2011, has consistently and increasingly proved to be impressive, and his fans look forward to more of his works that adds to his ongoing reputation as the perfect onscreen boyfriend.

From historical fiction to office romance: 5 Park Seo-joon K-dramas that prove him as the perfect onscreen boyfriend

1) What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

The 2018 K-drama that stars Park Seo-joon and Park Min-young revolves around the story of a self-obsessed boss and his personal secretary, roles played by the respective actors. As the two's relationship crosses the professional boundaries, a bond of love buds between them. Moreover, there are many scenes that the duo showcase to make fans swoon effortlessly.

This K-drama also stands as the actor's famous work, where his strict and put-together image fails to stand strong in the face of his partner. Also known for his 'aegyo' (acting cute), the actor perfectly portrays his playful and childish personality traits through the relationship they share.

2) Itaewon Class

Park Seo-joon's next famous work, a manga adaptation, is Itaewon Class. Playing the role of an ex-convict, the actor gathers around with his friends at the end of his jail time to discuss his ideas of building a restaurant-bar chain in the famous streets of Itaewon, Seoul. Along the pathway of his bringing his dreams to reality, he also meets with his love interest, played by the actress Kim Da-mi.

When she ends up becoming one of the people hires for his team, both his dreams and his love story with her gradually grows. Here, the actor once again swoons fans with his cute and loving character in front of his partner when his personality is otherwise cold and introverted.

3) Fight For My Way

Feeding the much-loved trope of friends-to-lovers, Park Seo joon and Kim Ji-won's characters in Fight For My Way become the epitome of the same. The two characters, who've been friends since their childhood, also chose to live in opposite doors to each other. As the male lead reviving his dream career as a taekwondo champion, the female also struggles to climb the social ladder with her job as a receptionist.

Their long-built relationship and innate care for each other pull them closer and love buds between the two. Here, the actor showcases a more playful and teasing qualities of a boyfriend who's love language is bickering and childishly yelling at his partner.

4) Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

One of the most exciting releases in the K-drama industry was Hwarang, which gathered a remarkable set of actors, including Park Seo-joon, BTS' V, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Min-ho, and more. The story revolves around the formation of a group of soldiers, Hwarang, that are selected through a series of tests.

Hwarang results out of the need to protect the kingdom, which is otherwise endangered by the over-ambitious queen. Moreover, the story showcases the narratives of all the soldiers present. One such particular incident becomes shocking when viewers find out that a love bond starts between a brother and sister, only to realise that they were never siblings in the first place.

5) She Was Pretty

The last on the list of Park Seo-joon's perfect execution of an onscreen boyfriend in the 2015 series, She Was Pretty. Two childhood best friends, who lost track with each other along the way, experience a reversal of fortures. The beautiful and rich female lead and the ugly and poor male lead grow up to contrast their childhood identities. When the bestfriends decide to meet up again, the woman's insecurity makes her send her girl-besfriend to the meet-up.

However, things get more complicated when the female lead gets a job in a fashion magazine where she's required to work under the male lead. While the actor comes off as rude in the beginning of the series, his boyfriend character slowly comes out, naturally swooning fans.

With his several works proving that Park Seo-joon stands as the perfect onscreen boyfriend, fans can hardly wait to see more of his work along these line in the furture.

