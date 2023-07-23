“MARVEL DEBUT IN A FEW MONTHS”: Fans gush over Park Seo-joon dancing with Brie Larson in The Marvels main trailer

On July 21, 2023, Marvel Studios dropped the main trailer for The Marvels, featuring another glimpse of South Korean superstar Park Seo-joon dancing with Brie Larson. The identity of the Itaewon Class character is still kept under wraps and is only officially stated to be Carol Denvers’ “ally.” However, he is reported to be playing Prince Yan.

The latest trailer of The Marvels led to an increased celebration in the K-drama fandom despite only featuring the Itaewon Class class for nearly two seconds. The short scene showed him indulging in a dance with Carol Denvers, aka Captain Marvel or Brie Larson. Aside from the international Marvel fans, Hallyu lovers gushed over the two-second scene of the South Korean actor.

sammm⁷🦋 @sammm21_ PARK SEOJOON MARVEL DEBUT IN A FEW MONTHS AHHHH

Marvel Studios reveals another glimpse of Park Seo-joon in The Marvels main trailer, fans react to it energetically

Back in June 2021, reports of Park Seo-joon (Itaewon Class, Hwarang, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim?, etc.) joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Marvels went viral. They were only confirmed in September when his agency officially informed that the actor had flown to the USA on the third of that month to film a Marvel movie.

With several speculations about his character to finally his first look in the initial The Marvels teaser, fans of the Itaewon Class actor were offered another glimpse in the recently released trailer on July 21, 2023. Although the 34-year-old actor was only seen in a passing moment while dancing hand-in-hand with the lead, Captain Marvel.

The short scene was enough for the K-drama fandom to fall in love with Park Seo-joon all over again. The reactions were varied. One fan gushed over the long hair get up, another hoped that it wouldn’t be a token representation, while a different user mentioned how the Marvel team was teasing them by only adding the South Korean actor’s scenes for a few seconds.

PZT @Therapiz But hope Marvel doesn’t do you dirty and cut your scenes to very limited screen time. Okuuurr at PSJ new marvel still. Going HollywoodBut hope Marvel doesn’t do you dirty and cut your scenes to very limited screen time. pic.twitter.com/b7ZKVkUFAW

s @SheriruS twitter.com/marvelstudios/… Marvel giving us only 1 second of Park Seo Joon in every promo

noel ☽₊˚✧ @honeyhaechannn park seojoon is in the new marvel movie?????? girl i might have to watch it then

Melissa🩵 @Osoilem I just watched the new marvels trailer and Park Seo Joon only been shown that tiny bit is criminal

Meanwhile, some fans also discovered that Prince Yan, aka Park Seo-joon's character, will have his very own Funko Pop as part of The Marvels Collection. As per the comics, Prince Yan is Carol’s husband.

dan @leehoonwook ‍ twitter.com/funkoinfo_/sta… park seojoon's fans will have his own funko pop for the first time......... yes i'm jealous of y'alls

The Marvels, which is the sequel to Captain Marvel, will star Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L. Jackson alongside Brie Larson in lead roles. The movie is slated to be released on November 10, 2023.

Recent updates on Park Seo-joon

As Park Seo-joon’s fandom basks in short snippets of his appearance in The Marvels teasers and trailers, another of his much-awaited projects, Concrete Utopia, is expected to hit the theaters soon. The movie also stars Park Bo-young and Lee Byung-hun - two of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Concrete Utopia will be released on August 9.

Meanwhile, the Itaewon Class actor was also swept up in dating rumors recently. His agency, Awesome ENT, responded to the reports with a statement saying that it was “difficult to confirm facts related to our artist’s personal life.” He also directly addressed the rumors in a recent press conference for Concrete Utopia.