Now it's "WE" again": Internet reacts as Jada Pinkett Smith's responds to Will Smith-Duane Martin rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith has entered the spotlight after she denied the rumors about Will Smith being involved with Duane Martin. In a promo clip for the unWine with Tasha K episode that airs on Wednesday, November 15, Will’s former assistant, Bilaal claimed that two actors were found in an inappropriate position when he walked into a room.

However, Jada Pinkett Smith has finally spoken up about the whole fiasco and denied the rumors by stating that they are in the process of taking “legal action." In a promo video of the Breakfast Club conversation, that was released on Wednesday, November 16, Jada Pinkett Smith stated:

"Let me just say this. It’s ridiculous, right? And it’s nonsense. This is a person that tried a shakedown, a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re gonna take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories."

Not just this. A video also started floating on social media where Jada was seen exiting a building, and a journalist asked her about her views on the Will Smith-Duane Martin rumors, to which, she responded and said:

“Oh, We suing.”

As her reaction went viral on social media, several social media users began reacting to the video, and one even commented and said:

Social media users reacted to Jada's response to the Will Smith-Duane Martin rumors. (Image via X)

While the clip of Bilaal making the claims went viral on Monday, November 13, 2023, Will Smith was also alarmed by the claims, and the actor’s representatives spoke to TMZ and stated how the statement was “completely fabricated” and “unequivocally false.”

Netizens reacted to Jada Pinkett Smith denying the Will Smith-Duane Martin rumors: Reactions explored

Will Smith had become the talk of the town ever since his former assistant, Bilaal’s clip started floating on social media, where he made claims about the actor having an inappropriate relationship with Duane Martin.

Social media users reacted to Jada's response to the Will Smith-Duane Martin rumours. (Image via Twitter)

Here is how the internet responded to the video that @DailyLoud posted on X after Jada Pinkett Smith told the reporters they would be "suing" them:

At the moment, the former assistant of the actor who made the claims has not responded to Jada Pinkett Smith’s statement about him doing the same for money. However, the news continues to spread on social media like wildfire, as many were left shocked and surprised after the alleged revelation.