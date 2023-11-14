Who is Duane Martin? Will Smith relationship explored as former assistant, Brother Bilaal makes shocking revelations 

In a shocking interview, Will Smith’s former friend and assistant, Brother Bilaal, alleged he caught the actor in a compromising position with longtime friend Duane Martin. The explosive revelations come in the wake of Bilaal, who has been estranged from Will Smith for years, launching a “breaking the silence tour” to promote his book titled “WILL SMITH DEMONIC CIRCLE BOOK.”

In the interview, Bilaal detailed a time he walked in on Will Smith while he was allegedly having intercourse with Duane Martin. Bilaal said that he encountered the scene when he was trying to find his boss, Smith, in a studio.

“It was a couch and, um, Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up. Killin’ him. Murderin’. It was murder in there.”

The allegations come in the wake of the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, dropping several confessions while promoting her new memoir, “Worthy,” including that she and Will have been separated for years.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Will and Duane have been linked together despite the actors and their respective spouses denying the allegations for years.

What we know about Duane Martin in light of Will Smith affair allegations

Duane Martin and Will Smith (Image via Buzzing Pop/X)

Duane Martin, who is known for starring in Real Husbands of Hollywood alongside Kevin Hart, first met Will Smith in 1993 on the set of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’ Before venturing into an acting career, Martin was a basketball player for the New York Knicks. However, he was removed from the team after sustaining an injury.

Martin, who was featured in the episode titled ‘It Is Better To Have Loved and Lost It…’, went on to develop a close bond With Smith that has morphed into a lifelong friendship.

However, the duo’s close ties have often sparked rumors of clandestine affairs that have never been substantiated. The pair have repeatedly maintained that they are simply best friends despite gossip mills speculating otherwise.

Expand Tweet

The rumors surrounding the pair were first ignited in 1993 when Will portrayed the role of a gay con artist in ‘Six Degrees of Separation.’ Around the same time, Will met Duane Martin on the sets of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ and their close friendship led people to believe they were engaged in a covert relationship. It is unclear what led people to believe they were romantically entangled. It appeared the assertions merely stemmed from their close bond.

The rumors were dormant for years after Will married Jada Pinkett Smith and Martin tied the knot with Tisha Campbell. However, in the ensuing years, the allegations flared up whenever reports surfaced alleging marital discord between Will and Jada.

The allegations reappeared again in 2020, shortly after Martin and Campbell filed for divorce. At the time Campbell put out a post on Instagram, “Don’t have to say a word... God reveals ALL Can’t put a spin on that!”

The cryptic post led people to believe that the caption was in reference to Smith’s alleged romantic relationship with her husband. However, Campell shot down the wild conjecture online defending Will Smith and his wife and asked people to “Leave them alone.” In December 2020, Duane and Campbell finalized their divorce.

Former assistant, Brother Bilaal's accusations against Will Smith trigger backlash online

Screenshot via Instagram

In light of the recent interview where Smith’s former assistant levelled wild allegations against the actor, social media appeared indifferent to the unsubstantiated claims that have been dredged up several times over the years.

Screenshot via Instagram

Bilaal has instead drawn criticism for betraying his employers and profiting by peddling salacious gossip.