"She's exceptionally selfish": Psychologist alleges Jada Pinkett Smith is fooling the world, suggests therapy

On 11 October 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith stated in an interview with PEOPLE, that she and her husband, actor Will Smith, separated seven years ago, even before last year's Oscars drama. Jada also revealed that they stopped calling each other "husband and wife" a long time ago. This, in turn, sparked fans' criticism.

Furthermore, Jada Pinkett Smith sat down with Hoda Kotb, the host of NBC's Today show. In the show, she was promoting her upcoming memoir, Worthy. During the interview, she opened up about her relationship with Will Smith, her battles with mental health, and the controversial Oscars night in 2022.

Disclaimer: The views expressed about Jada Pinkett Smith are solely those of David Colarossi and do not reflect the opinions of the author.

Considering the trajectory of Jada's revelations, psychologist David Colarossi, who runs a YouTube channel called Pop Psych, analyzed Jada's actions. In his video, he claims that her actions were merely "selfish." Moreover, he believes that Jada's actions are fooling the world.

He said:

"She is exceptionally selfish, without question very insecure, and covers that insecurity by comparing herself to other people and elevating herself. Throughout her life, there are examples of her diminishing other people, being critical of other people in an effort to make herself feel better. All of these characteristics fit the diagnosis of narcissism."

David Colarossi questions the motives behind the actions of Jada Pinkett Smith

A still of Jada Pinkett Smith (Image via Getty)

According to his YouTube biography, Colarossi is a licensed Psychologist with an M.A. in Marriage and Family Therapy. His academic background also includes a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology. He released the video analyzing Jada's revelations by the title, "She's Fooling Everyone."

In his video, the psychologist questions Jada's motives behind her recent revelations. He has suggested that she is more interested in media attention and book sales than the impact her actions may have on her family.

He stated:

"Imagine if Jada just kept it quiet and they just got an actual divorce. All these things would have been less traumatic on Will and on the family, but that's not important to Jada. What's important for Jada is the media attention..."

Furthermore, psychologist David says that he has never met Jada, so he can't diagnose her. However, based on her behavior, he thinks she's delusional about her importance. David brands Jada as "selfish" and "insecure."

According to him, Jada Pinkett Smith hides her insecurity by comparing herself to others. The psychologist also asserts that her traits match the symptoms of narcissism. He has also suggested therapy on account of her actions.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals why she won't divorce Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith gets berated for remarks about Will Smith.(Images via Instagram/@jadapinkettsmith & @willsmith)

The Smiths are still married but live separately. The actress says they're trying to find a solution. Amidst all the chaos, she has still decided to stick by Will Smith. She told Today show:

“We love each other…we are figuring out right now as we speak, what that looks like for us. But there’s no being separated. There’s no, we’re going to get divorced...I’m not giving up on that dude. And he’s not giving up on me… So, let’s just stop, and let’s get to this deep healing and figure this out.”

The actor talked about her marriage to NBC's Hoda Kotb in an interview that aired on October 13, 2023. In the interaction, she revealed how they had faced rumors about their relationship but always appeared happy.