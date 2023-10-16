"Jada is lying": Tiktoker exposes Jada Pinkett Smith for allegedly lying about Tupac with proof

Amid the whirlwind of her book promotions, Jada Pinkett Smith has dropped another bombshell that rocked the internet. She claimed that the late rap legend Tupac Shakur proposed to her during his stint at Rikers Island. This claim comes after her separation revelation from Will Smith in an exclusive interview.

However, a vigilant TikToker has stepped into the ring, challenging Jada's account with a meticulous timeline that cast doubt on her story. Is Jada's revelation an authentic recollection, or is it a fabricated tale?

Viewers can find the TikTok clip at the six-minute mark of this video.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s accounts under scrutiny

A TikTok user takes center stage, dissecting Jada Pinkett Smith's timeline and questioning the authenticity of her narrative about her relationship with rapper Tupac. She revealed the story on the All The Smoke podcast while promoting her autobiography, Worthy.

The TikTok user highlights a pivotal point - during the time Jada claims Tupac proposed to her, he was already engaged to Keisha Morris.

The video questions Jada's consistency when placed against the historical timeline, suggesting that her statements may lack accuracy or cohesion.

The actress was purportedly transitioning into a relationship with Will Smith, who had recently separated from his wife. This situation raises the question of when the alleged visit to Rikers Island and the marriage proposal transpired.

After Tupac's release from prison, he got engaged to Kidada Jones, daughter of music mogul Quincy Jones. Kidada had been with the rapper until his death eight months later.

While numerous significant women in Tupac's life have opted to protect their privacy and not exploit his memory, fans point out that Jada appears to be the most vocal about her connection with the rapper.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s history with Tupac Shakur

When they first met as teens at the Baltimore School for the Arts in Maryland in the late 1980s, Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac Shakur had a close and enduring connection that lasted for many years.

Jada stated there was no romantic spark when referring to Tupac as her "soul mate," emphasizing their deep bond was more about survival and support than romance. Despite many difficulties, their connection endured over the years, such as Tupac's legal issues and Jada's marriage to Will Smith. Until Tupac's tragic death, their connection remained a crucial aspect of both their lives.

The drama ensues between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith following the revelation of their "separate lives"

Ever since the 2022 Oscar slap incident, the Smiths seem to be a trending topic from time to time. In her NBC News prime-time special with Hoda Kotb, which aired on October 13, 2023, Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed information about her marriage to Will Smith. She revealed that although they aren't legally divorced, they have lived "completely separate lives" since 2016.

"Right now, what we're focused on, which has been so beautiful, is deep healing. Because of everything that's transpired. What happens after that, I don't know yet."

Will Smith recently uploaded a reel on his official Instagram account, leaving everyone confused and wondering. Nobody's sure whether it's an address to internet memes or the revelation.

In a digital age where evidence and scrutiny go hand in hand, the TikTok user's comprehensive breakdown has ignited a passionate debate about the relationships between Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tupac Shakur. Is her account a genuine tale or an elaborate fabrication? The digital jury is still out.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, Worthy, will be available on October 17.