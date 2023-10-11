"So Chris Rock got slapped for nothing?": Will Smith and Jada smith separation details sparks a memefest online

Jada Pinkett Smith left the world stunned by disclosing the deep-rooted truth of her marriage with Will Smith. She revealed that, though not legally divorced, they had been living "completely separate lives" since 2016.

The shockwaves reverberated through their fan base, leaving the internet reeling again with the actor's memes. An Instagram user even went as far as to question why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

Their 26-year marriage had faced its share of challenges, especially after the previous year's slapgate debacle. Jada Pinkett Smith revealed this long-kept secret in an NBC News primetime special with Hoda Kotb, an interview for her upcoming biography called Worthy. The pair have been living apart since 2016.

Like every marriage, even one that seems unbreakable on the surface, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have their share of unseen challenges. They presented a united front in public settings, even after the infamous 2022 Oscars slap incident, but their private lives spoke a different tale.

Will was given a decade-long ban from the Oscars for slapping comedian Chris Rock

During the 2022 incident, Will still referred to Jada as his wife

Jada was previously involved with August Alsina

According to Jada Pinkett Smith's autobiography, by 2016, they had grown "exhausted with trying" to keep their marriage together. Their expectations for one another had come to a point where they were out of step with reality.

The public persona vs. private reality

How well Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith kept up the appearance that they were still a happily married couple is one of the most intriguing parts of their split. They continued to appear together, holding hands and obviously in love at public events like movie premieres and award presentations.

Thanks to their on-screen chemistry as actors and publiic figures, they appeared to be an unbreakable couple. Even after the 2022 Oscars, where the actor slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia, the public perceived that they were standing united.

However, Jada revealed they were there as a family, not as husband and wife. This revelation challenges the public's perception of their relationship and leaves us wondering about the true nature of their connection during those events.

The Future of the Smiths

What lies next for this famed marriage as the world processes the startling news? They have been candid about their struggles and how complicated their relationship is. While being divorced, they remain business partners and parents to their three kids, Jaden, Willow, and Trey.

When Jada Pinkett Smith's autobiography Worthy becomes available, it will offer a thorough examination of their turbulent relationship. This realization has sparked a conversation on relationships, love, and the difficulties that even the most successful couples occasionally encounter.

The public awaits Will Smith's response to these revelations, and only time will tell if their separation will lead to a formal divorce. The world watches closely, for now, reevaluating their perception of this enduring Hollywood power couple.