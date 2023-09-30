“Today is a victory”: Tupac Shakur’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur releases statement after shooting suspect’s arrest

The late rapper Tupac Shakur's sister Sekyiwa Shakur recently released a statement about the arrest of the suspect in Tupac's shooting case. On Friday, September 29, 2023, Nevada's grand jury gave the order to arrest Duane Keffe D Davis over the case of murdering the rapper Tupac in 1996.

As this news came to light, Tupac's sister Sekyiwa released a statement and said that there has been silence about this case for the past 27 years, and now, the latest development in this case has spoken loudly.

On September 29, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Davis and charged him for the alleged involvement in the murder case. It is also worth noting that Tupac was killed on September 7, 1996, in a drive-by shooting at the age of 25.

Sekyiwa Shakur shared a post on Instagram in which she released a statement about the recent arrest of Davis

Tupac's sister Sekyiwa Shakur shared a post on Instagram with two pictures, one of Tupac and the other one of herself. In the caption, she shared a statement and talked about the arrest of Davis. Her caption read:

"This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community. It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, my father’s son."

She further said that her brother's life and death matters:

"And should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory but I will reserve judgement until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete."

Sekyiwa Shakur concluded her statement by saying that Tupac and the Shakur family are seeking overall justice in this case and on all fronts.

Tupac Shakur's death case was reopened in July 2023, 27 years after his demise

The famous rapper died in 1996 and his murder case was reopened after 27 years of his demise. Over this time period, no arrests were made in the case. However, in July 2023, police confirmed that Las Vegas served a search warrant regarding this case.

At that time, it was not clear what the Las Vegas police were looking for. Now, in September 2023, an arrest has been made in this case. Davis was arrested and presented before the Nevada court that charged him over the charges of murder with a deadly weapon.

For those unaware, Tupac is a popular name in the music industry and several documentaries have been made on his life.