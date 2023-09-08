What does obstruction of justice mean? Zach Bryan arrest explored as mugshot goes viral

Singer and songwriter Zach Bryan was recently arrested in Oklahoma after being charged with an obstruction of investigation. Further details related to his arrest have not been revealed yet but a mugshot has already gone viral. ABC News revealed that hr was arrested at 6:42 p.m. on September 7.

Bryan's representatives have not commented anything on his arrest until now. The news comes after his self-titled album was released last month. The album reached the top of the US Billboard 200.

According to Cornell Law School, obstruction of justice refers to an action by anyone that illegally prevents or affects the outcome of a government proceeding. Various federal and state statutes include the law on obstruction of justice.

Reasons behind Zach Bryan's arrest have not been revealed yet

According to Page Six, Zach Bryan was arrested on Thursday on a charge of obstruction of investigation. The latest updates have revealed that he has been released on bond.

Bryan shared a post on X in which he stated that he "had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol." He added:

"Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize."

Bryan explained that he was taken to jail and that his mugshot had already gone viral online. He ended by writing:

"Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I'm just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Zach Bryan shared the same statement on his Instagram page. A day before his arrest, he announced a few new shows as a part of his ongoing "The Quittin Time Tour."

The post revealed that two shows were scheduled to be held next year on August 6 and 7 at Lincoln Financial Field. These were set to be followed by two more on March 22 and 23 at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

How to get tickets for Zach Bryan's upcoming shows?

Zach Bryan's "The Quittin Time Tour" was announced last week and presale tickets are already available on various platforms like AXS, SeatGeek, and Ticketmaster. Presale access is now available for everyone as well.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that tickets can be purchased at a cheap rate on Stubhub.com, Seatgeek, and Vivid Seats. Vivid Seats is also offering a discount of $20, while Seatgeek is offering $10.

Zach announced "The Quittin Time Tour" on August 29, 2023, through Instagram with a list of shows. The caption stated:

"This year was too much fun, thank you guys so much for making our lives a dream. Boys are headed home and gearin' up. Registration for the The Quittin Time Tour is open now at zachbryanpresale.com."

The first lineup of shows will be held on March 6 and 7 in Chicago and the tour will conclude in Tulsa on December 13 and 14.