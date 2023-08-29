What did John Hart do? Colorado man arrested for allegedly cyberstalking former girlfriend

53-year-old John Hart was arrested on Friday, August 25, 2023, for allegedly cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend. According to federal prosecutors, Hart was accused of stalking his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend in Hawaii. He allegedly did so by posing as a different ex-boyfriend of his former partner.

Authorities also claimed that he used fake phone numbers and encrypted email IDs to conceal his identity. The FBI is currently investigating the case, and John Hart reportedly tried to misguide the feds as well. He faces several charges including cyberstalking and obstruction of justice.

John Hart allegedly cyberstalked his ex-girlfriend and harassed her other partners as well

John Hart from Colorado was taken into custody on August 25, for allegedly cyberstalking his former partner while posing as another one of her ex-boyfriends. Apart from the woman, Hart allegedly harassed and stalked her former and current partners as well.

53-year-old John Hart reportedly asked his former partner to end her life and created fake profiles of her on dating apps. He was also accused of harassing the woman as he would reportedly send men who were interested in her to her workplace. John Hart also told the woman's new boyfriend to leave her.

Upon further investigation, authorities revealed that he allegedly targeted himself as well from May to August 2022, to get off the cops' radar. He spray-painted his vehicle and his former partner's car and also left spikes near the cars, as per Fox 31.

Hart reportedly stated that another former boyfriend of the woman was responsible for the harassment and stalking and that he had nothing to do with it.

Hart was charged with obstruction of justice after he tried to frame someone else for his alleged crime

According to a press release by the US Department of Justice:

"To deflect attention away from himself and further falsely implicate John Doe 1, Hart also allegedly repeatedly targeted himself, typically while posing as John Doe 1."

The statement continued:

"Hart then allegedly deleted one of his personal e-mail accounts two days after being interviewed by federal investigators."

The 53-year-old Colorado man has been charged with three counts of cyberstalking, as well as one count of obstruction of justice.

If found guilty, he will face five years of jail time for each count of cyberstalking. The US Department of Justice further confirmed that for the obstruction of justice charge, he could be sentenced to about 20 years behind bars.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sara D. Ayabe and Aislinn Affinito for the District of Hawaii and Senior Trial Attorney Mona Sedky of the Criminal Division's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section.