Army Humvee crash: Suspect in custody after crashing military vehicle into Fort Stewart headquarters

Authorities have arrested an individual who allegedly crashed a military vehicle into Fort Stewart’s Building 1 on Monday, July 10, 2023. The incident happened at around 10 am local time. No injuries were reported following the crash, and the suspect, whose identity was not revealed initially when he was taken into custody, has since been identified as Treamon Dominic Lacy.

According to authorities, the vehicle smashed into the entrance and destroyed the glass door, which was also confirmed by a base spokesman identified as Kevin Larson. It was further confirmed that there is no threat to the Fort Stewart community.

Authorities are investigating the crash and have declined to comment on it until further investigation takes place. They are yet to specify the kind of military vehicle that crashed into Fort Stewart’s building.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield @USAGStewartHAAF The driver in Monday's incident at Fort Stewart has been identified and booked at the Liberty County jail.



Treamon D. Lacy, 39, is charged with theft of government property and destruction of government property.

An ex-soldier has been taken into custody after he crashed a military vehicle into Fort Stewart

On Monday, July 10, 2023, 39-year-old Treamon Dominic Lacy reportedly crashed into the entrance door of the 3rd Infantry Division’s headquarters building, as confirmed by the base spokesperson Kevin Larson. The incident happened at around 10 am local time, and an investigation is currently underway. Although authorities are yet to reveal the motive behind the alleged crash, Larson explained:

“At approximately 10 a.m. a military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart. There are no injuries as a result of the incident. The driver is in custody and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene. There is no active threat at this time and the incident is under investigation.”

The suspect is currently being held at the Liberty County Jail. He also faces charges of theft of government property and destruction of government property and was detained immediately after the crash took place. Lacy reportedly had served in the forces from June 2002 to July 2013, and he was also deployed to Iraq. He was working as a wheeled vehicle mechanic before receiving the rank of staff sergeant.

The crash ended up destroying the front glass door of Fort Stewart’s Building 1, which houses the 3rd Infantry Division’s commanding general and the headquarter staff. Authorities have further mentioned that nobody has been injured in the crash, and there is no immediate threat to the community in Fort Stewart.

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield @USAGStewartHAAF Lacy is accused of crashing an Army Humvee, an armored multi-purpose vehicle, into the front entrance of the division headquarters at 10 a.m. yesterday. Lacy is a retired Army Soldier, a status that allows him to access the installation.

Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal the motive behind the crash

Authorities arrested the individual following the incident, and military police arrived at the scene to investigate the crash. While Larson did not provide additional information regarding the same, it has been further revealed that the suspect is a former soldier. The type of vehicle involved in the crash has not been revealed either, although an image of the same has gone viral on Reddit.

Interestingly, the incident took place just around a week after an Army National Guard Humvee was stolen from Santa Rosa in California. The vehicle was stolen on July 3, according to California Highway Patrol officials. It was further revealed that the stolen vehicle was spotted a few times on state highways near Sacramento.

Meanwhile, images of the arrest of an individual without his shoes, wearing a pair of shorts and a tank top, have gone viral on social media. However, authorities have not confirmed the identity of the individual, or if he was in anyway connected to the crash.

Poll : 0 votes