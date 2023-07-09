What did Coleman McIlvain do? 9-year-old sole survivor in Missouri murder-suicide incident that left four dead

34-year-old Coleman McIlvain allegedly killed his girlfriend, Seychelle Jackson, and her children before killing himself. Police are treating the case as a murder-suicide. The incident took place on Monday, July 3, 2023, at around 8 pm local time on Jane Avenue in St. Ann, near Ballpark. According to cops, the shooting happened after an argument between McIlvain and Jackson the previous night.

Police have identified the victims as 30-year-old Seychelle Jackson, 14-year-old Kyrien Stevenson, and five-year-old Ushara Schaumberg. Jackson’s other daughter, who is nine years old, was shot but survived the shooting that killed her siblings and mother.

According to law enforcement officials, Coleman McIlvain had previously been convicted of assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping back in Oklahoma. A GoFundMe page has been launched to offer financial assistance to the surviving victim, Akuri.

A woman and two of her children were shot dead Monday evening in St. Ann, and a fourth shooting victim hospitalized. According to a spokesperson for the St. Ann Police Department, the

Three people died in an apparent murder-suicide after 34-year-old Coleman McIlvain fatally shot them

The horrific event of Monday had killed McIlvain’s girlfriend and two of her children. Along with the killings, the shooting also injured Jackson’s nine-year-old daughter, who ultimately survived. According to St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez, the suspect first opened fire at the mother and her three children and then turned the gun on himself at around 8 pm local time.

Cops further revealed that the shooting can be described as an aftermath of an argument that broke out between the couple a night before. Jackson reportedly tried to convince Coleman McIlvain that they had been drinking and wasn't thus able leave in the car. The victim who survived received a bullet in the left hand and reached out to the neighbors for help.

Police Chief Jimenez further spoke about the nine-year-old survivor, and said:

“The daughter then observed the boyfriend shoot her mom in the face and then had that fight or flight response. Her wits were amazing to know you got to get out of there. And he fired approximately seven shots to try to kill her. He struck her in the left hand with one bullet.”

Neighbors alleged that McIlvain and Jackson fought a lot

Several neighbors spoke to news outlets and said that the couple used to argue a lot, but Monday was quite a normal day for them. The neighbors further confirmed seeing Coleman McIlvain working in the yard with one of the children. The rest of the family was preparing the backyard for a 4th of July celebratory event.

A neighbor, who is identified as Gwen Connelly, recalled the dreadful night and said:

“Cause she was bleeding, she had blood all over her, and I said are you hit anywhere else? She said I don’t think so, but she was drenched in blood, so she said, ‘Why did this happen to me?”

After digging into Coleman’s background, it was revealed that he had a criminal history where he was arrested for a DUI in Oklahoma City.

A GoFundMe page has been launched on July 4, 2023, by Akuri’s aunt, Melissa Streeter Winston. It aimed at raising $20,000 and has already gathered over $10,800 from over 200 contributors.

