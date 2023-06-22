“I’ll never trust anyone again”: Victim speaks out as former CNN producer John Griffin sentenced to 19 years in prison 

On Tuesday, June 20, John Griffin (46) was sentenced to 19 years in prison and a simultaneous 15-year supervised release by a US District Court hearing in Vermont. Griffin pleaded guilty in December 2022 after he was accused of child s*x abuse. The former CNN producer stated that he allegedly committed the crimes without thinking much about the consequences.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child s*x abuse, reader discretion is advised.

According to John Griffin’s plea deal, two additional charges regarding the enticement of a minor were dropped. Along with the imprisonment, Griffin also has to pay $1.1 million in restitution to the child. The victim spoke up when the verdict came out and said:

“I’ll never trust anyone again.”

John Griffin, who is also the father of three children, reportedly convinced a woman online, to bring her underaged daughter to his Ludlow ski hideaway. The prosecutors stated that Griffin allegedly molested the minor girl there.

Former CNN producer John Griffin would contact parents online and convince them to enroll their daughters in s*xually exploitative schemes

Although initially ex-CNN producer John Griffin had pleaded not guilty to the charges, on December 12, 2022, he pleaded guilty. The Tuesday verdict came out in connection to him s*xually abusing a 9-year-old girl as a part of his unsettling “training scheme.” US District Judge William K. Sessions III described John’s behavior to be extremely outrageous and also mentioned that he deserved a harsh punishment.

According to federal prosecutors, John Griffin contacted parents with minor daughters, on the internet, since 2019. He would convince them to enroll their daughters in a scheme to “train their girls in s*xual submission.”

Griffin reportedly paid the mother of the 9-year-old to get her daughter to his hideaway in Ludlow, (Image via @ImMeme0/Twitter)

In 2020, he contacted the mother of the 9-year-old girl and paid her $2.5 million to bring her to Ludlow where he molested the young girl. In July 2020, he again paid $3,000 to the parent to fly to Boston from Nevada. He then picked them up at his residence and asked the girl to engage in s*xual acts.

The mother of the 9-year-old victim also reportedly faces charges related to child abuse

According to US Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest:

“Leveraging his personal wealth, John Griffin targeted and sought to abuse vulnerable young girls. The sentence he received reflects the seriousness of Griffin’s horrific crime. ”

“We are grateful for the tremendous investigatory work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the invaluable assistance of both the Ludlow, Vermont, and Henderson, Nevada Police Departments,” Kerest continued.

The mother of the 9-year-old also faces charges, although no updates regarding that have been revealed yet, (Image via Kory Yeshua/Twitter)

Heather Carriker, the mother of the 9-year-old girl who was paid by John Griffin, was also allegedly facing several charges including child s*xual abuse and child abuse. However, there is no additional information regarding her.

The ex-CNN producer was arrested back in December 2021, after he faced allegations of inviting young girls to his house in Vermont for “s*xual subservience” training.” The state’s attorney claimed that Griffin used apps like Google Hangout and Kik to entice the underaged children.

