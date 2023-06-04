What did Alicia Moore do? Florida woman charged after car with two children inside bursts into flames

24-year-old Alicia Moore was arrested after she left her two children alone in her car at Dillard's parking lot on Oviedo Mall Boulevard on May 26, 2023. According to law enforcement officials, Moore possibly left a set of matches or a lighter in the car and the kids were possibly playing with it. This eventually led to the car catching fire with the four and two years old inside.

Authorities also discovered that the car in which the kids were found was stolen. Alicia Moore was reportedly shoplifting in the mall, and after the tragic incident, she fled and dropped all the items she stole, as per CNN.

Authorities later took Moore into custody and charged her with arson and child neglect.

Alicia Moore left her toddlers in a stolen Tesla, which then caught on fire and severely injured the two kids

Alicia Moore was allegedly on a shoplifting spree at Dillard's when she left her young kids alone in the car, which later caught on fire. The same has been confirmed by the Oviedo Police Department.

After the car caught fire, one of the kids tried to get out. Finally, a shopper helped the kids and they were rushed to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital. One of them sustained first-degree burns, mostly to her ears and face, as per the New York Post.

Alicia allegedly tried to run away when she noticed her car was on fire. Investigating officers charged Alicia Moore with aggravated child neglect and arson since the car caught fire when she was committing a felony. Despite this, Moore pled not guilty to both charges after she made her first court appearance on Friday.

Upon diving in deeper, authorities also found that she had outstanding charges against her in other countries for separate cases. Alicia reportedly has warrants for battery, and petty theft as well.

Alicia currently faces a bond of $15,000 for the child neglect charge

It was further revealed that Moore wasn't alone, and was accompanied by another male when she entered the store and began stealing products. Authorities further believed that the pair had scanned the shops before they went inside to shoplift.

The arrest report for the recent case reads:

“While inside Dillard's, loss prevention (employees) observed Moore and another unknown male begin to shoplift items. They were watched by security for approximately one hour.”

Law enforcement officials also confirmed that Alicia Moore did not come out of the mall for almost an hour after leaving her young children abandoned in the car.

Moore currently faces a bond of $15,000 for the child neglect charge. Authorities are yet to find out the exact cause of the fire. They, however, believe that Moore has been "neglectful."

