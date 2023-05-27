What did David Crawford do? Osceola County officer charged after disturbing video shows biker on fire at gas station

David Crawford, a Florida sheriff's deputy has been charged with culpable negligence after he tased a man pumping gas, which resulted in the victim catching fire. The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Jean Barreto, who sustained severe third-degree burns on his body after the incident.

The victim's family has requested federal or state law enforcement agencies to investigate the case. State Attorney Monique Worrell stated that David Crawford tased the victim when he was completely soaked in gasoline.

The victim's lawyer further confirmed that he had sustained burn injuries on all parts of his body apart from his masked face, gloved hands, and his feet. The lawyer also stated that Barreto's medical expenses will amount to around $7 million, as per the Mirror.

Disclaimer: Videos and images in this article contain graphic content. Viewers' discretion is advised.

David Crawford has been charged with culpable negligence after he tased a man who was soaked in gasoline

A horrific incident took place on February 27, 2022, when Osceola County Deputy David Crawford tased Jean Barreto at a Wawa gas station in Orange County. Jean was confronted by the cop after he was chased by officers who were acting after receiving a report of bikers riding recklessly. According to Sheriff Marcos López, the victim had just run red lights and pulled into the gas station before heading back on the road.

Bodycam footage captured David Crawford tackling Barreto, without announcing himself. As per FOX 35 Orlando, Crawford was also heard yelling at his partners to turn the pump off. He told another cop named Christopher Koffinas:

“Kill the pump! Kill the pump! There’s gas!”

Koffinas, by then, had used a stun gun on Jean Barreto to tackle him. Shortly after, Crawford deployed his taser and tased the 26-year-old man while he was laying in a pool of gasoline. David Crawford went on to say:

“You’re gonna get tased again, dude!”

IncarcerNation @IncarcerNation Osceola FL deputy charged with negligence for chasing a speeding motorcycle into a gas station, tasering rider near pump, taser blowing up part of pump + biker in 05/22,severely injuring Jean Barreto, "cooked alive" per his spokesperson. Barreto criminalized, cop light charges. Osceola FL deputy charged with negligence for chasing a speeding motorcycle into a gas station, tasering rider near pump, taser blowing up part of pump + biker in 05/22,severely injuring Jean Barreto, "cooked alive" per his spokesperson. Barreto criminalized, cop light charges. https://t.co/VaEqBXo7X7

Since Barreto was soaked in gasoline, he caught fire in no time. According to State Attorney Monique Worrell:

“Deputy Crawford recklessly deployed a Taser at the victim who had become soaked in gasoline, and as a result, caused the explosion that injured the victim.”

Barreto has also been charged with reckless driving and resisting an officer without violence

Jean Barretto has sustained some severe injuries, including second and third-degree burns covering around 75% of his body. His attorney Mark NeJame said that the family plans on recovering the massive medical expenses from the sheriff’s office.

NeJame further said:

“They’re going to cost the taxpayers in Osceola County millions. There should be consequences, because how else do we stop this type of activity from happening again?”

Crawford has been charged with first-degree culpable negligence with personal injury, and if convicted he would be sentenced to up to a year in prison and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Authorities initially refused to release the bodycam footage or reveal the identity of the cops involved.

While Crawford faces misdemeanor charges, Barreto has barely survived the incident. The victim also faces several charges including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, and resisting an officer without violence.

IncarcerNation @IncarcerNation 2/2 Barreto was gravely injured and heavily charged for merely running from traffic stop. The cop faced only negligence charges. So far can't find how the case ended. A cop who does not know not to use tasers on a gas pump should have no taser. More training does not fix stupid. 2/2 Barreto was gravely injured and heavily charged for merely running from traffic stop. The cop faced only negligence charges. So far can't find how the case ended. A cop who does not know not to use tasers on a gas pump should have no taser. More training does not fix stupid.

While talking about Barreto's reckless driving, Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said:

“People are just sick of it – sick and tired of this stuff.”

It was further confirmed that Barreto fled several red lights and endangered the lives of fellow drivers and bikers too.

