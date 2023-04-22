"She looks AWFUL": Kim Potter's new mug shot sparks concern as Minnesota cop set to be released from prison

A 50-year-old former Minnesota police officer named Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright after she mistook her taser for a gun back in April 2021. She is scheduled to be released from jail on Monday after spending 16 months in prison and has to be on probation for another eight months.

The violent confrontation between Potter and 20-year-old Daunte took place in April 2021, and it put a permanent mark on Potter's spotless record until then. Following the incident, Kim Potter claimed that she accidentally shot the 20-year-old during a traffic stop at the Brooklyn Center in Minnesota.

She was convicted of first- and second-degree manslaughter in February 2022. She was also given a much shorter sentence than the average sentence where people have to serve between seven to 15 years for the charges.

A new mugshot of the former Minnesota cop was recently shared on Twitter by a user @MrNikoG, and it seems like Potter lost a lot of weight behind the bars. Kim Potter severed her sentence at Shakopee Minnesota Correctional Facility. When people saw the mugshot, they took to the micro-blogging platform to say that the former cop looked "awful" after her stint in prison.

Kim Potter is scheduled to be released from prison on Monday

A simple traffic stop turned violent on April 11, 2021, when now-former police officer Kim Potter shot a 20-year-old to death after she mistook her taser for a gun. The 20-year-old named Daunte Wright was reportedly pulled over for having expired license tags.

The incident took place around 15 miles away from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. It was also discovered that an open arrest warrant was issued on the 20-year-old boy after he failed to appear on a weapons charge.

Bodycam footage capturing the incident revealed Kim shouting that she would tase him as she yelled:

“Taser! Taser! Taser!”

Shortly after that, a single round could be heard in the footage. A single shot permanently changed Kim Potter’s career as a police officer. After the shot was fired, Kim was further heard saying that she grabbed the wrong gun.

During her sentencing, Kim apologized to her victim's family

During Kim's sentencing, Judge Regina Chu said that the former had never intended to hurt anyone. The judge added that the former police officer's conduct "cries out" for a sentence that is relatively less than the guidelines.

Potter was seen weeping and apologizing to the family of Daunte Wright during the sentencing. She said that she was sorry that she was the cause of his death. Addressing Daunte's mother, Kim said that she understands a mother's love and she was sorry for breaking her heart and noted that her heart was broken for Duante's entire family.

However, Daunte’s mother requested that the judge not be lenient during the sentencing of the former cop. She also mentioned that she would “never forgive” Kim and added:

“She took our baby boy with a single gunshot through the heart and she shattered mine. She took his future. For that, I will never be able to forgive you. I will never be able to forgive you for what you have stolen from us.”

Netizens express concern about the former cop after seeing new mugshot

As mentioned earlier, the former cop's new mugshot has raised several people's concerns as she seems to have lost a lot of weight in prison. While some said that people do lose weight in prison, others said that it was Kim's guilt that was eating her from inside.

EMPATHY @MrNikoG twitter.com/MrNikoG/status… EMPATHY @MrNikoG Dam Dam https://t.co/IFnM0ACgD8 Amazing new mugshot of Kim Potter days prior to her release from prison on April 24 (Monday) for killing #DaunteWright Amazing new mugshot of Kim Potter days prior to her release from prison on April 24 (Monday) for killing #DaunteWright. twitter.com/MrNikoG/status… https://t.co/zAcvOWRjW6

Greazus @GreazyE @MrNikoG You can lose a lot of weight in prison @MrNikoG You can lose a lot of weight in prison

_612__ @____612___ @MrNikoG Looks like the guilt is actually eating her @MrNikoG Looks like the guilt is actually eating her

Michael P Ridley @Alaskanpoet

Or Kim Potter's depression & grief'll not stop

Not from 16 months in a cell

But guilt over her mistake her soul dwells

Not sure what the law is

W/felony is pension now a miss

Total shame

If only Wright's fear of prison he could've tamed @MrNikoG Either prison food's really inedible slopOr Kim Potter's depression & grief'll not stopNot from 16 months in a cellBut guilt over her mistake her soul dwellsNot sure what the law isW/felony is pension now a missTotal shameIf only Wright's fear of prison he could've tamed @MrNikoG Either prison food's really inedible slop Or Kim Potter's depression & grief'll not stopNot from 16 months in a cellBut guilt over her mistake her soul dwells Not sure what the law isW/felony is pension now a missTotal shameIf only Wright's fear of prison he could've tamed

After serving her entire sentence of sixteen months, Kim Potter is set to be released from jail on Monday, April 24, 2023.

