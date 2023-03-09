"Creepy and super disturbing": Alex Murdaugh new mugshot reveals attorney smirking

On March 3, Alex Murdaugh received two consecutive life sentences for the murders of his wife and younger son.

As he was booked into a South Carolina Correctional Facility, authorities captured a standard mugshot that left citizens shocked after they noticed that the former attorney appeared to be smirking.

Trigger warning: This article contains descriptions of violence and murder. Reader discretion is advised.

One Twitter user commented on the recently snapped mugshot, stating:

Hope @Hope54518190 @AveryGWilks The smirk is creepy and super disturbing! @AveryGWilks The smirk is creepy and super disturbing!

Netizens speculate about the reasons behind Alex Murdaugh's smirk

The mugshot of Alex Murdaugh provoked a lot of attention online due to the sensational nature of the case. After experiencing drug addiction and debt, the once influential South Carolina community figure allegedly became involved in a litany of financial crimes.

Prosecutors claimed that after he came under the radar of his law firm colleagues, who accused him of embezzling from the company, he reportedly murdered his wife and younger son in order to divert attention from the case.

Many netizens have claimed that his behavior may indicate severe anti-social tendencies.

Now, with several internet users noting the creepy nature of Alex Murdaugh's smirk, many have speculated that the disgraced attorney may be a sociopath, or even a psychopath.

Mandy Matney @MandyMatney I have seen a lot of people trying to understand the motive in the double homicide.



If I've learned anything in the last 3 years it is this: Alex Murdaugh has all the qualities of a sociopath.



If you have basic human emotions, you really can't understand his logic and motive. I have seen a lot of people trying to understand the motive in the double homicide. If I've learned anything in the last 3 years it is this: Alex Murdaugh has all the qualities of a sociopath. If you have basic human emotions, you really can't understand his logic and motive.

L Gardner @frogwhompers @NorCalKris Agreed!! What an exceptional prosecutor Creighton is. I am SO happy that he brought justice in finding Alex Murdaugh guilty. I think Murdaugh is a complete psychopath.

One Twitter user claimed that despite his conviction, his supposed smirk even made him seem relieved.

snarkbeast @_snarkbeast_ @AveryGWilks Is it me, or does he look rested and relieved? Looks better than he ever did over the course of the trial. Creepy. #MurdaughTrial

Another claimed that his demeanor displayed that he may truly have been a disturbed individual, implying that he may harbor no remorse over the killings.

RobJ5731 @rj5731 @_snarkbeast_



RobJ5731 @rj5731 @_snarkbeast_ @AveryGWilks His outward affect is just wrong, weird & creepy. I'm glad he's locked up. His cornbread ain't done in the middle.

User Kelly Whealan George even went as far as to say that the convicted killer may be wily enough to adapt to his new environment in prison.

Kelly Whealan George @WhaloK @_snarkbeast_ @AveryGWilks He's back to his con game. Different environment, different people. But still conning. Wonder if he'll thank all the security guards for doing such a good job?

However, during the course of the trial, Judge Newman suggested that many murderers feel remorse for their actions, adding that he truly believes Alex Murdaugh is no different. Newman said that his belief that Murdaugh may have something close to compassion is connected to his decision not to give the former attorney the death penalty.

Rather than citing the motive behind his decision as mercy, Newman said that he believed that if Murdaugh stays alive, he would continue to be haunted by his wife and son. He believed this would be a greater example of justice than anything an execution could accomplish. The judge said:

“I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the night times when you’re attempting to go to sleep. I’m sure they come and visit you. I’m sure.”

In return, Murdaugh responded:

“Every day and every night."

While Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, he has not yet been tried for the allegations concerning his white-collar crimes.

Besides the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, the Murdaugh family has been linked to multiple other deaths, including those of Stephen Smith, Gloria Satterfield, and Mallory Beach. According to CNN, while those cases went cold due to the family's former influence, they have since been reopened in the wake of Alex Murdaugh's arrest.

