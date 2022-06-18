What happened to Jesse Fischer? Arlington officer indicted for 2021 shooting death of chase suspect

Jesse Fischer, 40, was fatally shot by a former Arlington police officer, Robert Phillips, on Oct. 20, 2021. The latter claimed that Jesse Fischer was driving towards him after a slow-speed chase that ended in a cul-de-sac.

On Thursday, Phillips was indicted on a murder charge by a Tarrant County jury. The first-degree felony carries five years to life in prison. Phillips, a veteran with the department, fired multiple shots at the vehicle, striking Fischer.

Jesse Fischer was rushed to a local hospital, where he died.

At the time, two separate investigations were underway. A criminal investigation to figure out whether any criminal offenses were committed that led to the shooting. The second was an administrative investigation to ascertain whether department policies were followed.

Phillips was sacked for fatally shooting Jesse Fischer

Phillips was fired from the department two days after the incident. Chief of Police, Al Jones, said the termination was because Phillips violated the department's general orders.

Jones, at a press meeting, said:

"The facts, as we know them today, are not going to change. They're not going to change today, they're not going to change tomorrow and they're not going to change six months from now. As a result of the administrative review, I have decided to terminate his employment."

The shooting happened in a neighborhood south of Pioneer Parkway near Collins Street.

Police responded to a 911 call that reported seeing a man slumped over in his vehicle. It was stopped in the middle of the road along Pioneer Parkway near Daniel Drive in Arlington.

Upon arriving at the scene, one of the officers tried speaking to the driver, the 40-year-old Jesse Fischer. When the cops asked him to stay put, Fischer began traveling south on Daniel Drive.

Body camera footage and dashboard video released by the department showed Phillips stopping his SUV in the middle of the road. He stepped out from behind the door and pulled out his weapon while ordering Jesse Fischer to stop.

Jesse Fischer continued to drive slowly towards the officer, after which he fired several shots into the vehicle.

Chief Jones maintained that it was essential to make a quick decision, not only in the public's interest but also for Jesse Fischer's family. However, not everyone was okay with Phillips' termination announcement.

Bud Kennedy / #ReadLocal @BudKennedy A former Arlington police officer is facing a murder charge in connection with the 2021 shooting of Jesse Fischer. A former Arlington police officer is facing a murder charge in connection with the 2021 shooting of Jesse Fischer. https://t.co/0WGhgTUJex

The Arlington Police Association and CLEAT urged that Phillips be reinstated. Officer J.P. Mason, president of the Association, said:

"I call on the department to reverse this hasty decision today and immediately reinstate this officer. They are handing down judgements without time for a complete investigation."

He then added:

"The department needs to allow the total investigation to be done and all the facts to be reviewed before taking such punitive action against the officer. We're jumping to conclusions here, and it's been less than 48 hours."

However, Chief Jones assured that Internal Affairs investigated the shooting and that the department even conducted a thorough investigation that included a statement from the officer.

