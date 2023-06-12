Where was Danielle Moss found? Missing DC mother found dead after disappearing on Easter weekend

32-year-old Danielle Moss disappeared after she was last seen on April 8, 2023, at a family gathering. On April 11, her family reported her missing, after they failed to hear from her. Her remains were recently found on Saturday in a wooded area of Waldorf.

It was further confirmed that Moss also missed her son's birthday on April 30. According to her son Akari's dad Andre Hudson, they were co-parenting the child and shared a healthy relationship. The family hoped Danielle would return home but her remains were found two days ago.

Police are yet to provide additional information about the case.

DC mother Danielle Moss was found dead in a wooded area after she went missing in April 2023

Danielle Moss, a loving DC mother went missing in April, and was unfortunately found dead on Saturday, June 10, 2023. She was last seen at a family gathering on April 8, a day before Easter. Her aunt, Agnew spoke to WUSA9 about her disappearance in April and said:

“We get together, we eat, we talk, play cards, all things that a normal family does. And we ended the night significantly late, you know, around 1 o’clock in the nothing, and everybody left for home. And we haven’t seen or heard from her since. She may go with her friends, may spend the night, and she’ll come home the next day or something like that. But she would have never done this. Never.”

Agnew further confirmed that it was unlikely that Danielle Moss would leave her 4-year-old son Akari alone. She continued by saying that they were a closely-knit family, and celebrated all the festivals together. The aunt also said that Moss disappearing was not her typical behavior. According to the cops, Danielle Moss was last seen on the 2300 block of Q Street SE.

Danielle's family described her as a "friendly person"

She has been described as being young and vivacious. After she went missing, her aunt mentioned she was a "friendly person" and said:

“If you need a person, you need a friend, you need some help. That was Danielle. We miss her sorely. We just want her to come home.”

Moss' stepmother, Gloria Hammond mentioned:

“Danielle was so vibrant. Oh, my goodness, she was a beautiful, beautiful personality. Rapping, she loved to dance. I talked to Danielle every day, every day. She was supposed to come over to have dinner with us, but she never made it.”

Hammond further revealed that cops were talking to someone regarding her disappearance, but she had no additional information regarding the identity of the person. Law enforcement officials along with members from the Black and Missing Foundation, were dedicated to looking for the missing mother, however, on Saturday, she was found dead in Waldorf.

Further details surrounding Danielle's disappearance and death are still unknown and the case is currently under investigation.

