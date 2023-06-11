What did Cory Bigsby do? Virginia father charged in the suspected murder of missing toddler

44-year-old Cory Bigsby has been charged with killing his 4-year-old son Codi in June 2021. Bigsby reported his son missing almost seven months after he disappeared. He currently faces charges including one count each of felony murder and unlawful transportation or concealment of a dead body to avoid detection, as per Law&Crime.

On January 31, 2022, at around 9 am local time, Cory Bigsby called the Hampton Police Department to report Codi missing. A massive search was deployed to look for the missing child and even the FBI got involved. However, he couldn't be traced.

In February, cops considered Bigsby as the only person of interest in the missing child's case. As per Law&Crime, they also claimed that Cory would often leave his children, who were all under the age of six, all alone at their family home.

Virginia father Cory Bigsby has been charged with one count of felony murder in connection to allegedly killing his son

Despite massive searches to look for the missing child, he was nowhere to be found. Authorities, however, considered Bigsby as the only person of interest. Codi has now presumed to be deceased and officials are yet to discover the missing boy's remains.

As per Law&Crime, Bigsby was already facing 30 counts of child neglect charges, including child abuse and medical neglect. On February 14, 2022, then-defense attorney Jeff Ambrose claimed that police did not let him get a lawyer, and held him unconstitutionally for four days.

As far as the child neglect charges are concerned, Cory Bigsby has been denied bond almost five times. During a court appearance, Bigsby was also found mentally incompetent to stand trial. After several days, he was indicted for his 4-year-old son's alleged murder.

According to Daily Press, one of Bigsby’s lawyers, Amina Matheny-Willard, said:

“I’m not going to discuss the contents, but just suffice it to say it was concerning enough for us to ask for a (competency) evaluation.”

Blk & Missing FDN @BAM_FI Cory Bigsby indicted on charges connected to son's death.



Bigsby's charges come nearly a year and a half after 4-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing from his home.



We are extremely heartbroken.

An aunt claimed to have spoken to the missing child almost 13 months before he went missing

Police revealed that the child's biological mother wasn't involved in his life, and it was Cory Bigsby who raised the kids alone. A hearing regarding the child neglect charges has been scheduled for Wednesday. According to an aunt, she spoke to Codi about 13 months before he disappeared in 2020.

According to investigators, that was the last time, anybody spoke to the little boy, apart from Cory Bigsby. Apart from facing child neglect charges, he has also been charged with the missing child's mysterious death.

As per WTKR, Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell said:

“The news isn’t a surprise to me. I hope that today starts the healing process for the family and for those of us who found ourselves in pain for a child we never met.”

It was confirmed that a hearing has been scheduled for June 14, 2023, to confirm if Cory Bigsby is mentally capable of standing trial.

